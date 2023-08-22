'Transparent as if it is not attached' LCD protection film that is resistant to external shocks is released

Superior fingerprint resistance and smooth touch

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders M, selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project," is a manufacturer of a liquid crystal protection reinforced glass film. The company recently released a liquid crystal protection film made of premium tempered glass materials for 0.14mm ultra-thin electronic devices, which is manufactured by SCHOTT, a Germany-based global brand specializing in tempered glass.

Leaders M LCD Protection Reinforced Glass Products have passed the surface hardness test of 9H or more by the Korea Ceramic Research Institute and have the durability to safely protect the liquid crystal from external shocks and scratches.

Leaders M tempered glass is made with a thickness of 0.14mm to minimize the heterogeneity that occurs when tempered glass is attached, reproducing the original color of the iPhone with high permeability. It also gives excellent fingerprint recognition and soft touch. It is also a safe product in case of damage through the anti-scattering function.

Leaders M's LCD protection tempered glass product is a product that includes an iPhone-only attachment tray and is developed so that anyone can easily attach it to the exact location at once.

Located in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Leaders M opened 14 domestic and foreign open malls in 2016 and is a competitive company that won the "Customer Satisfaction Brand Award" selected by the Korea Economic Magazine the following year. Attention is being paid to future moves.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBR6L73D

