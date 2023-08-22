RAWZ® Natural Pet Food Honored with Pet Independent Innovation Award

The RAWZ® Meal-Free Dehydrated Chicken, Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food Selected from Over 2,000 Nominations

YORK, Maine , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAWZ® Natural Pet Food, a family-owned pet food brand, was honored with a 2023 Pet Independent Innovation Award, which recognizes innovators and leaders of the pet industry. RAWZ® Meal-Free Dehydrated Chicken, Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food received the award for "Dog Food Grain Free Product of the Year."

The 2023 Pet Independent Innovation Awards received more than 2,000 nominations from all over the world. Products were assessed on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, impact, value and more.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges who focused their review on how a product, company or organization innovatively distinguishes itself

"Much like humans, we believe pets are better off eating fresh, minimally processed foods. RAWZ® focuses on high quality, high meat recipes that are minimally processed to preserve nutritional content," said Jim Scott, CEO of RAWZ®. "As a small company, we're honored to have been recognized for our efforts with an Independent Innovation Award."

RAWZ® Meal-Free Dehydrated Chicken, Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food uses dehydrated chicken as the concentrated protein source, and the first seven ingredients are meat and organ proteins. No rendered meats are used, giving the food healthy levels of highly digestible, quality protein. Each recipe is gently cooked in small batches and to a level to ensure food safety, nothing more, to keep the integrity of the ingredients. RAWZ® Meal- Free Dry Dog Food is made in the USA.

About RAWZ®

Feed good and feel good. RAWZ® donates 100% of our profits (after taxes and reserves) to three main causes: providing service dogs, spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury. We care about all pets and the meaningful impact they have on our lives. RAWZ® is a third-generation family business, headquartered in York, Maine. For more information, visit www.rawznaturalpetfood.com.

