Pixelworks and Perfect World Games Collaborate to Enhance Visual Display of "Persona 5: The Phantom X"

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced the Persona 5: The Phantom X mobile game released by the global game developer, distributor and operator Perfect World Games, has integrated Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK to significantly enhance the visual quality for mobile gaming. The SDK serves as a connecting bridge between game content and Pixelworks' X7 visual processor, resulting in the delivery of exceptional 120fps visual quality on mobile devices with low power consumption.

Persona 5: The Phantom X (abbreviated as P5X) is the first mobile spin-off of Persona 5 series (abbreviated as P5), which is licensed by SEGA and developed by Perfect World Games under the supervision and cooperation of ATLUS. The P5X mobile game is based on the world of Persona 5, faithfully retaining the original dual-cycle core gameplay of "Japanese High School Campus Life + Metaverse Exploration" while providing gamers with a new P5-style "turn-based combat + role-playing" gaming experience.

The player assumes the role of a high school student at Kiba academy, navigates through the bustling city during the day, and experiences the real life of a Japanese high school student through a series of mechanics, such as attending classes, working part-time, playing baseball, watching movies, dating, etc. By interacting with the people around him, he will establish "cooperative" relationships and understand the unknown story behind each character. After school, the player takes on the role of Captain Wonder, guiding his companions through the Metaverse and encountering palaces where they must ultimately make "Phantoms" repent.

As the first spin-off mobile game of P5, P5X received great attention from fans of the original series. To maximize the unique charm of the original, the P5X game production team worked closely with ATLUS on all dimensions, including art, setting, story, and music of the game. For instance, the original characters of the game were designed by master artist Shigenori Soejima, who is the brilliant mind behind the designs of a series of highly popular characters in P5. In addition to character design, the team instilled a unique focus on how P5X is visually displayed. To further enhance the visual display of P5X on mobile devices, the game development team launched an in-depth technical cooperation with Pixelworks. This included the integration of Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK through the gaming engine in order to achieve comprehensive visual optimization for mobile gaming – from production to display – enabling the display of stable 120fps game visuals on Android smartphones, and in turn providing players with a smoother and more realistic gaming experience.

"We are very pleased to cooperate with Pixelworks on Persona 5: The Phantom X." said Dan Xu, Vice President of Perfect World Games. "Various factors need to be considered thoroughly in the visual optimization of mobile games. In addition to sophisticated design of images, we need to ensure the integrity and vividness of images displayed on smartphone screens and lower the cost of power consumption in exchange for longer time of high picture quality display. Pixelworks' technology has shown us a smart way to achieve these objectives. As the cooperation between us continues to deepen, we hope to enable 120 fps gaming experiences of P5X on even more mobile devices."

"For most gaming experiences, immersion is the number-one rule in determining user retention." said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "Apart from incredibly faithful art design, the motion processing is also particularly important. Both character and camera movements within the game need to be coherent and smooth enough to reproduce the visual smoothness of the original anime, thus helping players immerse themselves into the roles and enjoy a better gaming experience. We are honored that Pixelworks has contributed to reducing the rendering pressure of P5X on Android smartphones and delivering an exceptional 120fps visual experience on mobile devices. By cracking the conundrum of visual display optimization for mobile games, we hope that the production team can free themselves from heavy workload in picture quality enhancement and have more time for exploring plot development and gameplay mechanics, thus bringing end users the most fascinating-all-round game experiences."

About Perfect World

Founded in 2004, Perfect World Games is one of the most influential digital culture enterprises which firstly developed 3D game engine in China. As an international game company integrating R&D, operation and publishing, Perfect World Games has exported its game products to more than 100 countries and regions. It also established more than 20 overseas branches in the United States, the Netherlands, France, South Korea, Japan and other overseas regions. The company is devoted to providing high-quality digital contents and services in recreational fields, and spreading Chinese culture and values around the world.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

