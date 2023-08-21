LG OFFERS END-OF-SUMMER SAVINGS WITH LABOR DAY DEALS ON TOP-RATED APPLIANCES

Save Money and Energy with ENERGY STAR Laundry, Dishwashers, Refrigerators;

Also Big Savings on Wall Ovens, Cooktops, Vacuums, and More

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA is offering special end-of-summer savings on top-rated kitchen, laundry and cleaning appliances. During LG's 2023 Labor Day promotion, shoppers can take advantage of some of the best deals of the year as they upgrade their homes with LG's latest home appliance innovations, while saving money and energy with ENERGY STAR.

Give the Grill a Break with a Power Pair

Save $1,600 off of the MSRP when you combine the LG combination wall oven (WCEP6427F) with the gas cooktop (LCG3011ST) in a single purchase, plus receive an additional $250 gift card if you purchase by Sept. 13. 1 The LG combination double wall oven offers four ways to cook for the best results in record time. TurboCook™ speed oven on top gives you the speed of a microwave without sacrificing results, and you can also use it as a conventional microwave oven, while the bottom oven boasts True Convection™ for even crisping and perfect browning. You can even steam for a healthier option. No matter what you're making, the LG combi wall oven offers just the right cooking option for the best results the first time. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite.

Maximize Entertaining Storage with LG Refrigerators

LG ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators are top rated for their performance and reliability2, while not sacrificing energy efficiency or sleek design. Now through Aug. 23, you can save $400 off MSRP on the Smart Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door refrigerator (LRYKC2606) the industry's largest-capacity counter-depth fridge 3. The first refrigerator with four types of ice 4, including cubed, crushed, mini cubed and LG's exclusive slow-melting, round Craft Ice™. From craft cocktails5 to soft drinks to iced coffee, Craft Ice helps all kinds of beverages taste their best for longer A generous supply of mini cubed ice is the perfect answer for filling water bottles or delivering a quick chill.

Cleaning the Dishes after the Party is a Breeze with LG Dishwashers

With the industry-leading one-hour wash and dry capability,6 the LG smart top-control dishwasher (LDPH7972, LDTH7972D) lets you do dishes at the speed of life so you can conquer your daily chores in less time. LG's innovative QuadWash® Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies combine to deliver maximum cleaning coverage and thorough drying performance for clean and dry dishes, faster than ever before. That means you can spend less time waiting on dishes and more time on what matters. TrueSteam® technology helps to penetrate food residue, reduce water spots and sanitize your dishes. These and other new LG dishwasher models this year earned the coveted ENERGY STAR "Most Efficient 2023" designation. According to the EPA, LG was the first ENERGY STAR Partner to certify models to the Version 7 dishwasher specification, models that also meet the new ENERGY STAR Most Efficient criteria.

Save on America's Top-Rated Washers 7

Bring home the new LG smart front-load washer and dryer pair (WM6700HBA, DLEX6700B/DLGX6701B), designed to help consumers take back their day with steam refresh, built-in intelligence and Wi-Fi connectivity for on-the-go laundry access, with a savings of up to 25 percent off of MSRP on each unit. LG ENERGY STAR certified washers use about 20 percent less energy and 30 percent less water than conventional washers, according to the EPA.

Save up to $500 off MSRP for LG STUDIO WashTower™ (models SWWG50N3 and SWWE50N3 ), the unique vertical laundry solution that puts easy access, built-in intelligence and advanced cleaning within reach and taking up half the floor space of traditional front-load laundry machines.

Additionally, save up to $200 off of MSRP on LG Stylers (S3RFBN, S3WFBN) – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

Clean-Up is a Breeze with LG CordZeroTM Cordless Stick Vacuum

Get hands-on cleaning control and hands-off debris removal with the All-in-One Tower™ that keeps your LG stick vacuum clean, charged and ready to go— automatically. LG's stick vacuums give the flexibility to clean all kinds of surfaces in many different ways, now offered at $700 MSRP (A939KBGS) for a savings of $299. Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning performance with a rechargeable, detachable batteries that delivers up to 120 minutes of run time8 with flexible, powerful cleaning for hard floors, carpet, stairs and more with go-anywhere cordless convenience.

To shop these deals and find additional Labor Day savings for more appliances, go to https://www.lg.com/us/promotions.

1 Get an instant rebate amount of $250 when you bundle eligible LG Built-In Wall Oven and LG Cooktop appliances in a single purchase between 5/18/2023 and 9/13/2023. This offer is subject to availability. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

2 According to 2023 leading consumer testing organization.

3 Largest capacity among standard-depth French Door based on LRFVS3006S and LRMVS3006S, Top Freezers LTWS24223S and LTCS24223S, and Bottom Freezer LRDCS2603S.

4 Based on Marketplace Survey January 2023.

5 You must be of legal drinking age to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

6 Based on 2022 third-party testing

7 According to a 2023 leading consumer testing organization

8 In normal mode without Power Nozzles using two batteries.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

