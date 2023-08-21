Jianpu Technology Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Total revenues from recommendation services for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 8.9% to RMB186.5 million ( US$25.7 million ) from RMB204.7 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in revenues from recommendation services for credit cards, partially offset by the increase in revenues from recommendation services for loans. Credit card volume decreased by 25.0% to approximately 0.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 from 1.2 million in the same period of 2022. The number of loan applications for recommendation services increased by 27.9% to approximately 5.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with that in the same period of 2022.

Revenues from big data and system-based risk management services increased by 23.2% to RMB28.1 million ( US$3.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB22.8 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in average spending per customer.

Revenues from marketing and other services [1] increased by 88.6% to RMB70.9 million ( US$9.8 million ) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB37.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to the growth of insurance brokerage services and other new businesses.

Loss from operations was RMB10.6 million ( US$1.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB35.9 million in the same period of 2022. Operating loss margin was 3.7% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.5% in the same period of 2022. The improvement of loss from operations was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues and the decrease in operating expenses resulting from efficiency improvement and cost optimization.

Net loss was RMB0.9 million ( US$0.1 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB35.9 million in the same period of 2022. Net loss margin was 0.3% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.5% in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[2] was RMB7.3 million ( US$1.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB32.2 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin[2] was 2.6% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 12.1% in the same period of 2022.

First Half Year 2023 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Total revenues from recommendation services for the first half year of 2023 increased by 7.6% to RMB375.2 million ( US$51.7 million ) from RMB348.8 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues from recommendation services for loans, partially offset by the decrease in revenues from recommendation services for credit cards. The number of loan applications for recommendation services increased by 18.3% to approximately 9.7 million in the first half year of 2023 compared with that in the same period of 2022. The credit card volume decreased by 4.8% to approximately 2.0 million in the first half year of 2023 compared with that in the same period of 2022.

Revenues from big data and system-based risk management services increased by 17.9% to RMB50.7 million ( US$7.0 million ) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB43.0 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in average spending per customer.

Revenues from marketing and other services [1] increased by 84.4% to RMB149.0 million ( US$20.5 million ) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB80.8 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to the growth of insurance brokerage services and other new businesses.

Loss from operations was RMB34.2 million ( US$4.7 million ) in the first half year of 2023, compared with RMB90.5 million in the same period of 2022. Operating loss margin was 5.9% in the first half year of 2023, compared with 19.1% in the same period of 2022. The improvement of loss from operations was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues and the decrease in operating expenses resulting from efficiency improvement and cost optimization.

Net loss was RMB21.7 million ( US$3.0 million ) in the first half year of 2023, compared with RMB89.0 million in the same period of 2022. Net loss margin was 3.8% in the first half year of 2023, compared with 18.8% in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[2] was RMB26.7 million ( US$3.7 million ) in the first half year of 2023, compared with RMB82.9 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin[2] was 4.6% in the first half year of 2023, compared with 17.5% in the same period of 2022.

Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu, commented, "Through our capital-light platform model and diversified strategy, we registered a solid year-over-year revenue growth of 7.7% while making substantial progress approaching breakeven with a net loss margin of 0.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Despite macro headwinds, our commitment to the digital transformation of financial service providers and ecosystem partners has yielded fruitful results with impressive revenue growth of our loan recommendation services and big data and system-based services."

"Moreover, our relentless focus on enhancing operational efficiency and optimizing cost structures brought us a remarkable ROI[3] improvement. Through seamless integration of AI technologies into our operations, we achieved heightened productivity and substantial cost savings," concluded Mr. Ye.

"Our solid results in the second quarter of 2023 highlight our continued strategic focus on achieving a diversified revenue structure, improving operational efficiency and executing cost optimization initiatives. In the second quarter of 2023, our revenue growth was mainly attributable to the increase in the loan recommendation, the big data and system-based risk management and marketing and other services[1], leading to a more balanced revenue structure. Driven by our improved productivity and continued cost optimization, we trimmed our Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[2] substantially by 77.3% year-over-year to RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023," said Oscar Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Jianpu.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 7.7% to RMB285.5 million (US$39.4 million) from RMB265.1 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues from big data and system-based risk management services and revenues from marketing and other services[1], partially offset by the decrease in the total revenues from recommendation services.

Total revenues from recommendation services decreased by 8.9% to RMB186.5 million (US$25.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB204.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Revenues from recommendation services for credit cards decreased by 25.7% to RMB102.7 million (US$14.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB138.2 million in the same period of 2022. As certain credit card issuers lowered their marketing budget in the second quarter of 2023, credit card volume decreased by 25.0% to approximately 0.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 from 1.2 million in the same period of 2022. The average fee per credit card was RMB113.5 (US$15.7) and RMB113.4 in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Revenues from recommendation services for loans increased by 26.0% to RMB83.8 million (US$11.6 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB66.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the number of loan applications on the Company's platform. The number of loan applications was approximately 5.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing a 27.9% increase from that in the same period of 2022. The average fee per loan application was RMB15.2 (US$2.1) and RMB15.4 in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Revenues from big data and system-based risk management services increased by 23.2% to RMB28.1 million (US$3.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB22.8 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the increase in average spending per customer.

Revenues from marketing and other services[1] increased by 88.6% to RMB70.9 million (US$9.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB37.6 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the growth of the Company's insurance brokerage services and other new businesses.

Cost of promotion and acquisition was RMB190.4 million (US$26.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB191.8 million in the same period of 2022. The change was primarily due to the decrease in revenues from recommendation services for credit cards, partially offset by the growth of the revenues from marketing and other services.

Cost of operation decreased by 2.0% to RMB20.0 million (US$2.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB20.4 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in software development and maintenance costs, partially offset by the increase in data acquisition costs related to the big data and system-based risk management services.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 0.9% to RMB 32.9 million (US$4.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB33.2 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in rental expenses and payroll expenses, partially offset by an increase in client service-related expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 16.7% to RMB24.4 million (US$3.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB29.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in payroll expenses resulting from the Company's continued efforts in cost optimization.

General and administrative expenses increased by 8.0% to RMB28.4 million (US$3.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB26.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in allowance for credit losses.

Loss from operations was RMB10.6 million (US$1.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB35.9 million in the same period of 2022. Operating loss margin was 3.7% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.5% in the same period of 2022. The decrease in operating loss was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues and the decrease in operating expenses resulting from efficiency improvement and cost optimization.

Others, net increased by 478.6% to RMB8.1 million (US$1.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023 from RMB1.4 million in the same period of 2022. The Company recognized an investment gain of RMB7.1 million resulting from the deconsolidation of one of its subsidiaries[4] in the second quarter of 2023; while the Company recognized an impairment loss of RMB7.8 million on equity investments and an investment gain of RMB6.1 million resulting from the deconsolidation of another subsidiary[4] in the same period of 2022.

Net loss was RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023 compared with RMB35.9 million in the same period of 2022. Net loss margin was 0.3% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.5% in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[2], which excluded share-based compensation expenses, investment impairment loss and investment gain of deconsolidation of subsidiaries, was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB32.2 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin[2] was 2.6% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 12.1% in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[5], which excluded share-based compensation expenses, investment impairment loss, investment gain of deconsolidation of subsidiaries, depreciation and amortization, interest income and expenses, and income tax benefits from net loss, for the second quarter of 2023 was a loss of RMB7.8 million (US$1.1 million), compared with a loss of RMB29.4 million in the same period of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and time deposits of RMB668.5 million (US$92.2 million), and working capital of approximately RMB357.6 million (US$49.3 million). Compared to those as of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and time deposits decreased by RMB15.7 million, which was primarily attributable to net cash used in the operating activities.

First Half Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first half year of 2023 increased by 21.6% to RMB574.9 million (US$79.3 million) from RMB472.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues from marketing and other services[1].

Total revenues from recommendation services increased by 7.6% to RMB375.2 million (US$51.7 million) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB348.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Revenues from recommendation services for credit cards slightly decreased by 2.6% to RMB229.7 million (US$31.7 million) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB235.8 million in the same period of 2022. As certain credit card issuers lowered their marketing budget in the second quarter of 2023, credit card volume in the first half year of 2023 decreased by 4.8% to approximately 2.0 million from 2.1 million in the same period of 2022. The average fee per credit card were RMB113.9 (US$15.7) and RMB111.3 in the first half years of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Revenues from recommendation services for loans increased by 28.6% to RMB145.5 million (US$20.1 million) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB113.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the increases in both the number of loan applications on our platform and the average fee per loan application. The number of loan applications was approximately 9.7 million in the first half year of 2023, representing an 18.3% increase from that in the same period of 2022. The average fee per loan application increased to RMB15.0 (US$2.1) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB13.6 in the same period of 2022.

Revenues from big data and system-based risk management services increased by 17.9% to RMB50.7 million (US$7.0 million) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB43.0 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the increase in average spending per customer.

Revenues from marketing and other services[1] increased by 84.4% to RMB149.0 million (US$20.5 million) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB80.8 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the growth of the Company's insurance brokerage services and other new businesses.

Cost of promotion and acquisition increased by 17.6% to RMB401.5 million (US$55.4 million) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB341.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the growth of the Company's revenues from marketing and other services.

Cost of operation was RMB38.4 million (US$5.3 million) in the first half year of 2023, which was relatively stable compared with RMB38.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 3.4% to RMB64.7 million (US$8.9 million) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB67.0 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in payroll expenses, rental expenses and marketing and advertising expenses, partially offset by an increase in client service-related expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 15.9% to RMB49.7 million (US$6.9 million) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB59.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decreases in payroll expenses and rental expenses resulting from our continued efforts in cost optimization.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 3.3% to RMB54.9 million (US$7.6 million) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB56.8 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decreases in allowance for credit losses, payroll expenses and rental expenses, partially offset by an increase in professional fee.

Loss from operations was RMB34.2 million (US$4.7 million) in the first half year of 2023, compared with RMB90.5 million in the same period of 2022. Operating loss margin was 5.9% in the first half year of 2023, compared with 19.1% in the same period of 2022. The decrease in operating loss was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues and the decrease in operating expenses resulting from efficiency improvement and cost optimization.

Others, net increased by 145.2% to RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million) in the first half year of 2023 from RMB4.2 million in the same period of 2022. The Company recognized an investment gain of RMB7.1 million resulting from the deconsolidation of one of its subsidiaries[4] in the first half year of 2023; while the Company recognized an impairment loss of RMB7.8 million on equity investments and an investment gain of RMB6.1 million resulting from the deconsolidation of another subsidiary[4] in the first half year of 2022.

Net loss was RMB21.7 million (US$3.0 million) in the first half year of 2023 compared with RMB89.0 million in the same period of 2022. Net loss margin was 3.8% in the first half year of 2023 compared with 18.8% in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[2], which excluded share-based compensation expenses, investment impairment loss and investment gain of deconsolidation of subsidiaries, was RMB26.7 million (US$3.7 million) in the first half year of 2023, compared with RMB82.9 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin[2] was 4.6% in the first half year of 2023 compared with 17.5% in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[5], which excluded share-based compensation expenses, investment impairment loss, investment gain of deconsolidation of subsidiaries, depreciation and amortization, interest income and expenses, and income tax benefits from net loss, for the first half year of 2023 was a loss of RMB26.7 million (US$3.7 million), compared with a loss of RMB77.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income, each a Non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company include in (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to net (loss)/income or any other measure of performance or as indicators of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss)/income presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses, investment impairment loss and investment gain of deconsolidation of subsidiaries. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted net (loss)/income represents net (loss)/income before share-based compensation expenses, investment impairment loss and investment gain of deconsolidation of subsidiaries.

For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Jianpu Technology Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of December 31,

As of June 30, 2022

2023 RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 346,539

316,601

43,661 Restricted time deposits 297,634

308,796

42,585 Accounts receivable, net 189,665

206,378

28,461 Amount due from related parties 153

158

22 Prepayments and other current assets 46,537

42,574

5,871 Total current assets 880,528

874,507

120,600 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 12,578

13,126

1,810 Intangible assets, net 18,339

19,888

2,743 Restricted cash and time deposits 40,059

43,130

5,948 Other non-current assets 10,758

13,364

1,843 Total non-current assets 81,734

89,508

12,344 Total assets 962,262

964,015

132,944











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings 253,481

253,209

34,919 Accounts payable (including amounts billed through

related party of RMB5,652 and RMB3,122 as of December

31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively) 96,729

125,388

17,292 Advances from customers 46,920

45,489

6,273 Tax payable 9,662

10,372

1,430 Amount due to related parties 13,534

10,208

1,408 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 88,871

72,202

9,957 Total current liabilities 509,197

516,868

71,279 Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 3,644

3,496

482 Other non-current liabilities 13,096

12,542

1,731 Total non-current liabilities 16,740

16,038

2,213 Total liabilities 525,937

532,906

73,492 Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 286

286

39 Treasury stock, at cost (77,499)

(74,671)

(10,298) Additional paid-in capital 1,891,266

1,890,548

260,718 Accumulated losses (1,424,153)

(1,445,349)

(199,323) Statutory reserves 2,027

2,027

280 Accumulated other comprehensive income 37,941

57,985

7,997 Total Jianpu's shareholders' equity 429,868

430,826

59,413 Noncontrolling interests 6,457

283

39 Total shareholders' equity 436,325

431,109

59,452 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 962,262

964,015

132,944

Jianpu Technology Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands

except for number of shares and per

share data)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2023

2022 2023

RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Revenues:















Recommendation services:















Loans [a]

66,520 83,849 11,563

113,072 145,479 20,062 Credit cards

138,188 102,687 14,161

235,775 229,693 31,676 Total recommendation services

204,708 186,536 25,724

348,847 375,172 51,738 Big data and system-based risk

management services [b]

22,788 28,093 3,874

43,017 50,740 6,997 Marketing and other services [b] [1]

37,568 70,904 9,778

80,758 149,009 20,549 Total revenues

265,064 285,533 39,376

472,622 574,921 79,284 Costs and expenses:















Cost of promotion and acquisition [c]

(191,767) (190,445) (26,264)

(341,288) (401,498) (55,369) Cost of operation [d]

(20,432) (19,962) (2,753)

(38,908) (38,353) (5,289) Total cost of services

(212,199) (210,407) (29,017)

(380,196) (439,851) (60,658) Sales and marketing expenses

(33,160) (32,936) (4,542)

(67,022) (64,690) (8,921) Research and development expenses [e]

(29,303) (24,368) (3,361)

(59,068) (49,700) (6,854) General and administrative expenses

(26,283) (28,442) (3,922)

(56,831) (54,879) (7,568) Loss from operations

(35,881) (10,620) (1,466)

(90,495) (34,199) (4,717) Net interest expenses

(1,583) 1,531 211

(2,904) 2,034 281 Others, net

1,398 8,067 1,112

4,171 10,295 1,420 Loss before income tax

(36,066) (1,022) (143)

(89,228) (21,870) (3,016) Income tax benefits

124 81 11

249 162 22 Net loss

(35,942) (941) (132)

(88,979) (21,708) (2,994) Less: net income/(loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(1,087) 152 21

(2,406) (512) (71) Net loss attributable to Jianpu

Technology Inc.

(34,855) (1,093) (153)

(86,573) (21,196) (2,923) Accretion of mezzanine equity

(8,740) - -

(8,740) - - Net loss attributable to Jianpu's

shareholders

(43,595) (1,093) (153)

(95,313) (21,196) (2,923)

















Other comprehensive income















Foreign currency translation adjustments

32,181 27,177 3,748

29,386 20,018 2,761 Total other comprehensive income

32,181 27,177 3,748

29,386 20,018 2,761 Total comprehensive income/(loss)

(3,761) 26,236 3,616

(59,593) (1,690) (233) Less: total comprehensive

income/(loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(982) 154 21

(2,237) (538) (74) Total comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to Jianpu Technology

Inc.

(2,779) 26,082 3,595

(57,356) (1,152) (159) Accretion of mezzanine equity

(8,740) - -

(8,740) - - Total comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to Jianpu's

shareholders

(11,519) 26,082 3,595

(66,096) (1,152) (159)

















Net loss per share attributable to

Jianpu's shareholders















Basic

(0.10) - -

(0.22) (0.05) (0.01) Diluted

(0.10) - -

(0.22) (0.05) (0.01) Net loss per ADS attributable to

Jianpu's shareholders















Basic

(2.06) (0.05) (0.01)

(4.50) (1.00) (0.14) Diluted

(2.06) (0.05) (0.01)

(4.50) (1.00) (0.14) Weighted average number of shares















Basic

423,707,654 424,587,819 424,587,819

423,692,650 424,521,907 424,521,907 Diluted

423,707,654 424,587,819 424,587,819

423,692,650 424,521,907 424,521,907

[a] Including revenues from related party of RMB117 and RMB383 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively, and RMB134 and RMB709 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

[b] Including revenues from related party of RMB1,160 and RMB815 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively, and RMB2,332 and RMB1,628 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

[c] Including cost of promotion and acquisition from related party of RMB140 and nil for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively, and RMB140 and RMB8 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

[d] Including cost of operation from related party of RMB97 and RMB295 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively, and RMB208 and RMB471 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

[e] Including expenses from related party of RMB251 and RMB256 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively, and RMB367 and RMB256 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.



Jianpu Technology Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2023

2022 2023

RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net loss

(35,942) (941) (132)

(88,979) (21,708) (2,994) Add: Share-based compensation expenses

2,118 709 98

4,439 2,086 288 Investment impairment loss

7,823 - -

7,823 - - Investment gain of deconsolidation of

subsidiaries[4]

(6,149) (7,057) (973)

(6,149) (7,057) (973) Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[2]

(32,150) (7,289) (1,007)

(82,866) (26,679) (3,679) Add: Depreciation and amortization

1,289 1,134 156

2,724 2,216 306 Net interest expenses

1,583 (1,531) (211)

2,904 (2,034) (281) Income tax benefits

(124) (81) (11)

(249) (162) (22) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[5]

(29,402) (7,767) (1,073)

(77,487) (26,659) (3,676)

[1] Starting from the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company updated the description of its revenue stream "advertising, marketing and other services" to "marketing and other services", to provide more relevant and clear information. It also updated the revenue description in comparative periods to conform to the current classification. [2] Non-GAAP adjusted net loss represents net loss before share-based compensation expenses, investment impairment loss and investment gain of deconsolidation of subsidiaries. There is no income tax impact of the Non-GAAP adjustment of share-based compensation expenses, investment impairment loss and investment gain of deconsolidation of subsidiaries. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release for more details about Non-GAAP adjusted net loss. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss margin equals Non-GAAP adjusted net loss divided by total revenues. [3] ROI represents revenue of recommendation services, advertising and marketing services and other services divided by cost of promotion and acquisition. [4] In May 2023, the Group (Jianpu, its subsidiaries, and VIEs together are referred to as the "Group".) entered into a share transfer agreement with the founder and minority shareholder of Newsky Wisdom Treasure (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Newsky Wisdom"), which is one of the subsidiaries of the Group before the completion of the share transfer. During the second quarter of 2023, according to the share transfer agreement, the Group transferred 35.5% shares to the founder of Newsky Wisdom and consequently became a minority shareholder of Newsky Wisdom, and the Group no longer has control over Newsky Wisdom. The investment gain of RMB7.1 million was recognized in the second quarter of 2023 accordingly. In June 2022, Databook Tech Ltd ("Databook"), one of the Company's subsidiaries, made a cash distribution to its shareholders, through which the Company received a portion of the cash distribution. Databook also issued additional shares to one minority shareholder and changed the Company's board seat in Databook to one director. The Company consequently became a minority shareholder of Databook and no longer has control over Databook. The investment gain of RMB6.1 million was realized in the second quarter of 2022, and RMB17.0 million was realized in the fourth quarter of 2022. [5] Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses, investment impairment loss and investment gain of deconsolidation of subsidiaries. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest income and expenses, income tax benefits from net loss and depreciation and amortization. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more details.

