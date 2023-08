FDA Roundup: August 18, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA provided an update to the list of ultraviolet (UV) wand products that may present a risk of injury. Do not use these UV wands because they may expose the user or any nearby person to unsafe levels of ultraviolet-C (UV-C) radiation and may cause injury to the skin, eyes, or both after a few seconds of use. The FDA will continue to update the list as corrective actions are implemented by manufacturers and if the FDA discovers additional products are unsafe.

On Wednesday, the FDA authorized marketing for BlueWind Medical's Revi System, a Tibial Neuromodulation System intended for use in the treatment of patients with symptoms of urgency incontinence alone or in combination with urinary urgency. The device consists of an active implantable wireless neurostimulation component intended to be placed in the vicinity of the tibial neurovascular bundle for peripheral nerve stimulation. Since the implant has no battery, the wearable unit transmits energy via magnetic coupling to the implant, which consequently generates electrical pulses stimulating the tibial nerve. These electrical pulses stimulate the nerve along the leg, reaching the sacral plexus and entering the spinal cord, relieving symptoms of urinary incontinence alone or in combination with urinary urgency.