BrokerTech Ventures Hires Emily Schultz as Managing Director

Operations Expert and Veteran to Lead BTV's Five Towers of Operation and Execute on Company's Strategic Direction

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, is pleased to announce the hiring of Emily Schultz as its new Managing Director.

In this role, Schultz will be responsible for setting and executing on the strategic direction of BTV to help advance innovation within the broker technology industry. Schultz will also be responsible for leading BTV's five distinct towers of operation — early-stage investments, innovation, capital, media & communications, and the accelerator — alongside BTV's managing partners.

"We are beyond thrilled Emily has joined our BTV family," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman & CEO and BTV Co-CEO. "Emily comes to us with deep and diversified experience in not only operations, but also in the startup and entrepreneurial space. Her understanding of our business and her strong awareness of the benefits of innovation in the industry make her the perfect fit for this role."

Schultz comes to BTV with a plethora of experience. Most recently, Schultz was the Sr. Director of Publishing Operations and a member of the Executive Leadership Team for Business Publications Corporation (BPC), an Iowa-based media company that publishes the Des Moines Business Record and dsm magazine, along with owning and operating WriteBrain media. Prior to that, Schultz was the Project Lead for Visionary, a technology company that provides companies large and small with web design, web development, and digital marketing solutions.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the BTV team and have a front row seat to the exciting innovations that are happening throughout the insurance industry," said Schultz. "I've had the pleasure of watching the BTV team in action, and I'm happy to be part of their ongoing journey of innovation."

In the four years since BTV's inception, it has grown to include 12 of the most sizable and innovative brokerage firms in North America, and 14 of the most notable and respected insurance companies and wholesalers with both domestic and international presence. In addition, BTV also represents 60 insurtech startups from around the world, inclusive of those in the U.S., Israeli, and Latin American accelerator programs, with investments and commercial engagements with many.

"We're excited about the exceptional team we're building at BTV," said Susan Hatten, Holmes Murphy Chief Marketing Officer and BTV Chief Operating Officer. "Emily's ability to guide critical decisions, strategy, and tactics for the greater BTV company coupled with John Jackovin's exceptional work in the accelerator space is setting us up to be a key innovation ecosystem that will help shape the future of insurance."

For more information on BTV, please visit www.brokertechventures.com.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

