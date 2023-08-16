SPARKCHARGE'S MOBILE DC FAST CHARGING SERVICE JOINS COURIAL'S CHARGING VALET SERVICE TO DELIVER ON-DEMAND ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING FOR CUSTOMERS IN CALIFORNIA

Courial's Clients in Los Angeles and San Francisco Counties Can Travel Hassle-free, Without Range Anxiety, and Have Access to On-demand Grid-free Electric Vehicle Charging

SOMMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCharge , the first company to create a mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging system and network, today announced it has partnered with Courial to provide its clients convenient and on-demand access to EV charging in California's Los Angeles and San Francisco Counties. Through the Courial app , users can easily request and have SparkCharge's DC fast charging delivery service, eliminating the need to search for traditional charging stations and providing a solution that gives flexibility to EV owners in managing their charging needs.

SparkCharge and Courial are helping aid the adoption of EVs and keep them on the road. SparkCharge's mobile EV charging units, The Roadie charging system, and its charging-as-a-service (CaaS) lineup have helped EV owners and businesses charge their vehicles, grid-free, whenever and wherever they need—proving that EV charging doesn't have to be inconvenient or result in wasted downtime.

"The electric vehicle revolution is well underway, and while EV sales are growing fast, the necessary charging infrastructure has not kept pace," said Josh Aviv, CEO and founder of SparkCharge. "While California has an ambitious investment plan to more than double its current 80,000 public chargers in the next few years, with a significant portion in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, EV drivers need better and more reliable options now. They can't wait for a massive infrastructure build-out. With this partnership, EV owners using the Courial app will get fast and direct charging to their vehicles anywhere they're parked."

Courial is an innovative worker-centric courier and errand platform that provides a white-glove concierge experience for its users. With SparkCharge's on-demand service available through Courial's Charging Valet Service, EV-owning clients can initiate charging requests and charge their vehicle conveniently during activities, such as shopping, dining, or working. Through Courial, users can trust that they will receive prompt and dependable DC fast charging from SparkCharge, ensuring that their EVs stay powered up.

"SparkCharge's mobile EV charging service in partnership with Courial's Valet Charging Service, enables us to provide our clients with what many once thought impossible—an easy, convenient EV charge, anywhere and anytime," said Herb Coakley, Founder and CEO of Courial. "Like Courial, SparkCharge is an innovative and disruptive solution that believes in sustainable transportation and providing a localized service, on-demand, that is simple and convenient. SparkCharge is an essential service for our EV clients, eliminates range anxiety, and underscores how Courial continues to deliver on its commitment to be the one-stop platform for just about any concierge requests."

Los Angeles and San Francisco County consumers can sign up for Courial at www.courial.com and start using the app to access SparkCharge DC fast charging.

SparkCharge's mobile CaaS for fleets is currently available in Los Angeles, Calif.; Orange County, Calif.; San Francisco, Calif.; San Jose, Calif.; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Mass. For more information about SparkCharge and its portable EV charging solutions, please visit www.sparkcharge.io .

About Courial

Founded by a long-time gig-driver, Courial is an innovative worker-centric courier and errand platform that provides a white-glove concierge experience for its users. Courial intends to have an environmental and social impact on communities by helping to reduce GHG by making it affordable for gig-drivers to choose EVs for delivery work. Courial is also advocating for legislation that will soon allow gig-drivers better parking options on city streets. To learn more about Courial, go to: www.courial.com

About SparkCharge

SparkCharge created the first portable and grid-free DC fast charger, the Roadie Portable, and the world's largest mobile electric vehicle charging network. This network is now a reality due to three key factors: hardware, software, and brilliant customers. The Roadie charging system is a portable, powerful, and modular charging solution that makes DC fast charging possible anywhere regardless of infrastructure. The SparkCharge Mobile app and EV power delivery service allows EV drivers to have their vehicle charged wherever and whenever they want. To learn more about SparkCharge, go to: www.SparkCharge.io .

