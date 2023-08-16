North Andover based Isovera Named to Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the First Time

North Andover based Isovera Named to Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the First Time

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through continuous growth year over year, digital marketing agency Isovera has ranked in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the first time, as one of America's fastest growing companies. Isovera is a full-service integrated digital marketing agency that accelerates business growth through authentic brand, marketing and digital solutions.

Isovera, a full-service digital marketing agency, stands out with its unique blend of authenticity and ingenuity. Believing in moving the needle for its clients, Isovera combines big agency thinking with small agency benefits, seamlessly uniting marketing and technology to deliver solutions that leave a measurable impact on your brand. With over 20 years of experience, Isovera offers a range of services, including agency of records, project-based engagements, and monthly success plans. (PRNewswire)

We are taking an innovative approach to our workforce, client base, and various new and unique ventures.

With 75% increase in growth in the past 3-years, Isovera is ranked #4947 on the Inc. 5000 list, in the top 155 companies in Massachusetts, and is nationally ranked in the top 485 digital marketing agencies.

"With a continued goal for growth and deep understanding of what works, we are taking an innovative approach to our workforce, client base, and various new and unique ventures," said Matt Naffah, Partner and CEO of Isovera. "We pride ourselves on taking a hands-on role with each of our clients and provide our employees with room for creativity to unlock needle moving opportunities and sustainable solutions."

Isovera is a leading digital marketing and creative agency that has had tremendous growth year over year. Isovera has employees in four different time zones servicing more than 20 clients throughout the country. National and regional creative brand work includes brands such as Peloton, WebMD TV, Cybereason, Cargometrics, CAES, Salem Five Bank, ProcessUnity, Germanna Community College and Champion Specialty Services.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Isovera joins the likes of Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

About Isovera

Isovera, a full-service digital marketing agency, stands out with its unique blend of authenticity and ingenuity. Believing in moving the needle for its clients, Isovera combines big agency thinking with small agency benefits, seamlessly uniting marketing and technology to deliver solutions that leave a measurable impact on your brand. With over 20 years of experience, Isovera offers a range of services, including agency of records, project-based engagements, and monthly success plans. For more information, please visit https://isovera.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Isovera