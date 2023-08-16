Entenmann's Bakes Up a Sweet Surprise with New Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough Line

Iconic Entenmann's® brand ventures into refrigerated cookie dough category with four irresistible flavors

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Put on your aprons and get ready to bake the magic of Entenmann's® from your very own home! Entenmann's®, the iconic baked goods brand, is expanding its product portfolio with its newest licensed culinary sensation: Refrigerated Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough. Available now at Albertson's stores across the U.S., the Entenmann's® Ready-to-Bake Cookie Dough line is packed with the same love and flavor as the brand's hallmark products and brings a fresh, playful twist to baking at home.

"With the support of our licensing partners, we're excited to introduce both nostalgic favorites and innovative flavor combinations in this new, convenient format," said Alicia Rosas, VP of Innovation at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "Our ready-to-bake cookies are designed to bring pure joy and an unforgettable taste experience to every bite just like our iconic baked goods, and we can't wait for our fans to savor these one-of-a-kind treats!"

Entenmann's® Refrigerated Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough collection promises an unmatched combination of premium ingredients blended to create an explosion of flavors that will transport taste buds to new heights of delight. Each cookie is meticulously crafted to provide a soft, chewy texture that melts in your mouth and leaves you craving more!

The flavor varieties include:

Glazed Donut Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Brownie Cookie

Cinnamon Toffee Cookie

Entenmann's® Refrigerated Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough is now available at more than 2,000 Albertsons-owned stores nationwide. For more information on Entenmann's® brand and its delicious lineup of products, please visit www.entenmanns.com. For high-res images, click here.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's® baking history dates back 125 years ago when William Entenmann opened his first local bakery in 1898 in Brooklyn, New York. The tradition of using quality ingredients combined with William's baking expertise can still be tasted in Entenmann's wide variety of iconic baked goods sold across the U.S. today. As a national leader in the Baked Goods category, Entenmann's continues to produce over 100 different products in new and innovative ways, including delicious Donuts, Cakes, Cookies, Snacks, and Little Bites.

