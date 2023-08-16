PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Atlanta Fire to go up against Texas Chargers in opening match of US Masters T10 League

Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

LAUDERHILL, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Masters T10 League announced the schedule for the inaugural edition of the tournament on Monday. The competition, which will witness the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Chris Gayle in action, will kick off with Atlanta Fire taking on Texas Chargers in the opening match at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, 18 August 2023.

A total of six teams - Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Tritons, New York Warriors and Texas Chargers - are all set to mesmerize cricket fans in the United States of America in the power-packed ten-day competition from 18 August 2023 to 27 August 2023. The competition will consist of 21 round-robin games ahead of the Playoffs and the Final. A celebrity game will also be held on the day of the Finale.

Please find below the full schedule of the tournament:

Date

Match No.

Team 1

Team 2

Match Time-EDT

Match Time-IST

 

Aug 18, 2023

1

ATLANTA RIDERS

TEXAS CHARGERS

0930 HRS

1900 HRS

2

NEW JERSEY TRITON'S

CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS

1145 HRS

2115 HRS

3

NEW YORK WARRIORS

MORRISVILLE UNITY

1400 HRS

2330 HRS

 

Aug 19, 2023

4

TEXAS CHARGERS

CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS

0930 HRS

1900 HRS

5

ATLANTA RIDERS

NEW YORK WARRIORS

1145 HRS

2115 HRS

6

MORRISVILLE UNITY

NEW JERSEY TRITON'S

1400 HRS

2330 HRS

 

           Aug 20, 2023

 

7

MORRISVILLE UNITY

ATLANTA RIDERS

0930 HRS

1900 HRS

8

CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS

TEXAS CHARGERS

1145 HRS

2115 HRS

9

NEW JERSEY TRITON'S

NEW YORK WARRIORS

1400 HRS

2330 HRS

       August 21, 2023

REST DAY

 

Aug 22, 2023

10

MORRISVILLE UNITY

CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS

0930 HRS

1900 HRS

11

TEXAS CHARGERS

NEW JERSEY TRITON'S

1145 HRS

2115 HRS

12

NEW YORK WARRIORS

ATLANTA RIDERS

1400 HRS

2330 HRS

 

Aug 23, 2023

13

MORRISVILLE UNITY

TEXAS CHARGERS

0930 HRS

1900 HRS

14

CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS

NEW YORK WARRIORS

1145 HRS

2115 HRS

15

ATLANTA RIDERS

NEW JERSEY TRITON'S

1400 HRS

2330 HRS

 

Aug 24, 2023

16

NEW YORK WARRIORS

TEXAS CHARGERS

0930 HRS

1900 HRS

17

CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS

ATLANTA RIDERS

1145 HRS

2115 HRS

18

NEW JERSEY TRITON'S

MORRISVILLE UNITY

1400 HRS

2330 HRS

 

Aug 25, 2023

19

NEW JERSEY TRITON'S

CALIFORNIA KNIGHTS

0930 HRS

1900 HRS

20

TEXAS CHARGERS

ATLANTA RIDERS

1145 HRS

2115 HRS

21

NEW YORK WARRIORS

MORRISVILLE UNITY

1400 HRS

2330 HRS

 

Aug 26, 2023

QUALIFIER 1

TEAM 1

TEAM 2

0930 HRS

1900 HRS

ELIMINATOR

TEAM 3

TEAM 4

1145 HRS

2115 HRS

QUALIFIER 2

WINNER OF ELIMINATOR

RUNNERS UP OF QUALIFIER 1

1400 HRS

2330 HRS

Aug 27, 2023

THE FINAL

WINNER OF QUALIFIER 1

WINNER OF QUALIFIER 2

1145 HRS

2115 HRS

CLOSING CEREMONY

1430 HRS

0000 HRS +1

Speaking about the announcement of the US Masters T10 League schedule, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T Ten Sports Management said, "We are absolutely delighted to announce the fixtures of the inaugural US Masters T10 League edition. The fans in the US and around the world are in for a treat with three matches scheduled on each of the days in the lead-up to the Finale. We can't wait for the tournament to begin."

Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organisers of the American edition & League partner - said, "The T10 format has been received brilliantly in Abu Dhabi and Zimbabwe, and now we are thrilled to begin proceedings in the United States of America. The quickest format in the world will certainly attract a lot of attention from the sports fans in America."

The US Masters T10 League will be broadcast on a number of channels around the globe. The cricket fans in India can catch the tournament on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports Hindi on television and on the digital platform - JIO Cinema app.

The competition will be telecast on Willow and Willow Extra in USA & Canada, Geo Super and PTV Sport in Pakistan, Sports Max in the Caribbean, T Sports Channel and T Sports YouTube in Bangladesh, SABC in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, ZTN Prime in Zimbabwe and CineBlitz in the United Arab Emirates.

All 25 matches will be played at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

About T10 Sports Management

T Ten Sports Management (TSM) is a group company of the multi-national conglomerate Mulk International. Theague Owners and Organizers of the Indian Masters T10, Zim Afro T10, USA Masters T10, Abu Dhabi T10 and Lanka T10.

Founded by Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Sports Management launched the First ever International T10 League in 2017 in Sharjah amidst massive fanfare.

In 2019, TSM signed a 5-year Host City agreement with Abu Dhabi Cricket in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, bringing the massively popular league to Abu Dhabi.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-fire-to-go-up-against-texas-chargers-in-opening-match-of-us-masters-t10-league-301902523.html

SOURCE UAE T20 League

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.