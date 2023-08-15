In Year Of Record Growth, Outdoorsy Secures Coveted Spot On Inc. 5000 List

With 175% multi-year growth rate and more than 7 million nights of booked travel under the hood, Outdoorsy is recognized by Inc. as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Things to know:

Outdoorsy's total transactions surged past $3 billion , a milestone hit just 10 months after crossing the $2 billion mark in October 2022 . This growth was driven by more than 40 million guests who searched outdoorsy.com for their next outdoor vacation.

This year's momentum is bolstered by Outdoorsy's insurtech Roamly hitting 100% YoY growth.

Outdoorsy achieved profitability in 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. Magazine has recognized Outdoorsy , the leading outdoor travel marketplace, as one of the top Travel & Hospitality companies in the 2023 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"We consistently seek ways to make outdoor experiences easier and inclusive for all, which means innovating new ways for individuals to restore their connection with both nature and one another," said Outdoorsy's Co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins. (PRNewswire)

Today's ranking comes on the heels of the company achieving profitability and surpassing 1 million booked trips in June.

Today's ranking comes on the heels of the company achieving profitability and surpassing 1 million booked trips, or 7 million nights of booked travel, in June. On Aug. 1, Outdoorsy exceeded $3 billion in total transactions – up from the most recent milestone of $2 billion in total transactions hit in October 2022 – effectively doubling its growth rate from 2021 to 2022. The majority of these increased earnings go straight into the pockets of Outdoorsy hosts and their households.

The Outdoorsy marketplace has seen bookings jump by 100% from 2019 to 2022 – the time period assessed by Inc. – with 76% of those bookings attributed to first-time visitors to Outdoorsy.com. Another key to Outdoorsy's growth in that time can be attributed to its insurtech, Roamly , which underpins the Outdoorsy marketplace and is currently growing faster than 100% YoY.

"We are honored to be recognized in this year's Inc. 5000," said Outdoorsy's Co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins. "We consistently seek ways to make outdoor experiences easier and inclusive for all, which means innovating new ways for individuals to restore their connection with both nature and one another." In 2023 alone, Outdoorsy expanded to include new ventures in the outdoor hospitality and accommodations space with the launch of Outdoorsy Stays in California which is expanding nationwide in 2024.

"The company's steadfast dedication to prioritizing customer delight has led to the introduction of our proprietary branded campground destinations. Pioneering this initiative, we proudly present Outdoorsy Bayfield in Colorado and Outdoorsy Yosemite in California — the first destinations in our campground portfolio. This fall, we will also debut our highly-anticipated Texas-based glamping retreat, Outdoorsy Hill Country ," said Cindy Strong VP of People. "One of our core company values is to 'relentlessly serve our guests and partners.' This commitment guides and inspires all of us and underpins our culture of success. I couldn't be more proud of today's recognition and the positive reflection this has on our team."

As a marketplace brand, Outdoorsy is motivated to provide profitable benefits for hosts who are building businesses on our platform. Most recently, Outdoorsy launched its Oasis Fund — a $30 million initiative designed specifically to offer financing support for qualified entrepreneurs aiming to join the glamping movement by acquiring luxury glamping tents.

"One of the keys to Outdoorsy's success since Day 1 has been a dedication to innovation and 2023 was a year of record results; however, in 2024, you'll see us implementing new solutions that lead to growth and transformation in outdoor hospitality," said Cavins.

This morning's Inc. 5000 ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The news follows Outdoorsy being named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 in March, landing the No. 4 spot in the Travel and Hospitality sector and joining the ranks of global companies such as OpenAI, Airbnb, and Canva. This came in the same month as Outdoorsy was recognized for the fourth year in a row as one of the largest and fastest-growing independently operated marketplaces on the 2023 a16z Marketplace 100 list , placing it alongside other notable brands like Instacart, Turo and Valve.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit inc.com/inc5000 .

About Outdoorsy

In 2015, Outdoorsy transformed access to the outdoors with its RV and campervan rental marketplace across 4,800 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Today, Outdoorsy is a vibrant outdoor travel marketplace providing guests with more ways to get outdoors including outdoor Stays accommodations and its destinations in Outdoorsy Yosemite , Outdoorsy Bayfield and Outdoorsy Hill Country . Outdoorsy provides hosts with life-changing financial benefits and offers guests the trust and guidance they need to create memorable outdoor travel experiences. Outdoorsy's team is inspired by a mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other by inviting guests to #liveoutdoorsy.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Outdoorsy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outdoorsy