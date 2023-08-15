LUKE BRYAN RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

Country music singer-songwriter recognized for his streaming record

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that five-time Entertainer of the Year and country music superstar Luke Bryan has been awarded the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange's 20-year history.

"Luke Bryan is one of the world's most dynamic and best-selling country artists, and we're elated to honor him with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "It's always a joy to witness an artist's ascent and success when it's so rightfully deserved."

Huppe presented Bryan with his SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in Nashville prior to his sold-out Country On Tour performance at the Bridgestone Arena.

About Luke Bryan

Country music superstar Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams, and has more RIAA-certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with a total of 81.5 million. Bryan has won 50+ major music awards, including five-time Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year by both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters. Bryan has served as a celebrity judge on ABC's American Idol for six years and will return for the seventh season in 2024.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

