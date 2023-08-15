Fiji Airways takes delivery of new Airbus A350-900 XWB

Acquisition of third A350 to help expand network

NADI, Fiji, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways has today taken delivery of its newest Airbus A350-900XWB (A350) as part of a journey to modernise the National Carrier's fleet.

Named the Island of Beqa, the brand new aircraft, is the third A350 to join the Fiji Airways fleet. It is considered the world leader in long-range flights.

The Island of Beqa will add more capacity to Fiji Airways' leading source markets of Australia and New Zealand, as well as increase capacity for long haul flights to San Francisco and Vancouver, and Hong Kong which is the airline's current gateway to China.

Company Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Andre Viljoen says one of the airline's 5 'Game Changer' Strategies they have relentlessly pursued since 2017 has been the modernization of its fleet, with 'new generation' aircraft such as the Airbus A350.

"The A350 with its superior cabin, significant fuel savings and substantial cargo capacity has fast become the pride of our airline and the joy of our passengers.

"The Island of Beqa is brand new, having been put into storage immediately after manufacturing. We were able to negotiate a lucrative deal to acquire it."

"It combines the very latest aerodynamics, new generation engines and use of lightweight materials, to bring a 25% advantage in fuel burn, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and operating costs compared to previous generation aircraft."

Mr Viljoen adds the airline is now in a stronger position to explore new destinations.

"Fiji Airways brings in 70 percent of all visitors to Fiji. We are crucial to the long term sustainable growth of the tourism industry which is 45 percent of our Gross Domestic Product and the largest employer in the country.

As the National Airline we recognize our role is not just to be the bridge to and from the world but to support the growth of tourism, one of the ways we can do this is by introducing new destinations with potential for high tourism opportunities."

These modern, state-of-the-art aircraft also enables Fiji Airways to explore new destinations much further than its current network. For example, the A350 XWBs are capable of flying much deeper into the United States or Canada.

Some possibilities the airline is continually exploring for the future include Dallas, Seattle, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul and also Noumea, Wallis, Rarotonga, Port Moresby and several additional destinations in Australia.

To celebrate the arrival of its latest A350 aircraft, Fiji Airways is offering huge discounts on return economy airfares to Fiji and beyond until 31st August 2023, for select travel dates (conditions apply). Visit fijiairways.com for more information.

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and is targeting to earn revenues of over FJD$1.5 billion (USD $680m) in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information

Images can be downloaded from here.

View original content:

SOURCE Fiji Airways