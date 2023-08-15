Everlight Solar Awarded Minnesota's Best for the Third Consecutive Year

VERONA, Wis., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is thrilled to be awarded Minnesota's Best 2023 Gold in the Solar Energy Provider category. Each year, Minnesota's largest media company, the Star Tribune, organizes Minnesota's Best, a best-of contest where businesses are nominated and voted on by community members.

Minnesota's Best is an audience-driven contest. Businesses can be nominated to one of over 350 categories, and all nominees are vetted to verify services and locations. Winners are voted on by members of the community, with each category having three winners (Gold, Silver, and Bronze).

Everlight Solar is proud to handle everything entirely in-house, providing Minnesotans with effortless solar solutions. Partnered with local realtors and sponsoring numerous local organizations, Everlight is an active clean energy ambassador in Minnesota and the entire Midwest.

Everlight Solar's relationship with customers extends far beyond the installation phase. From the time customers initially sign up for solar and long after being installed with their custom solar system, Everlight seeks feedback, using it as a compass to refine and improve their processes. In addition, the company proactively tracks each solar installation, monitoring them every step of the way. They are ready at a moment's notice for troubleshooting if ever needed.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized as Minnesota's Best Solar Energy Provider for the third year in a row," said Everlight Solar's President and CEO, Will Creech. "This award reflects the relentless effort and pride our team puts into everything we do, working toward a more sustainable future for us all."

Everlight Solar would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Minnesota community for their support and recognition as they continue the journey toward a cleaner, greener future. Sustainable energy is a cumulative effort, and Everlight Solar is proud to be a community leader in clean energy, providing affordable, high-quality solar solutions.

To learn more about previous Minnesota's Best Awards and other Everlight Solar awards, visit everlightsolar.com. Why Everlight Solar? See what makes Everlight an amazing company to work for.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

