Instacart Helps Families Save With New "You've Got This, Parents" Back-To-School Campaign

Unveils New Technology to Support Tax-Free School Shopping in Texas and New Jersey and 50% off Annual Subscription for New Instacart+ Members

Marks Instacart's Biggest Back-to-School Initiative Ever Alongside Family-Favorite Brands in the U.S. and Canada Including Babybel, Chobani, Lunchables, SKIPPY and Yoplait

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced "You've Got This, Parents," a new back-to-school campaign with more ways for families to save. The six-week, omnichannel campaign showcases how Instacart is the one-stop destination for hassle-free back-to-school shopping in the U.S. and Canada. Instacart's expansive selection spans more than 1,400 retail banners across North America making it the perfect solution for busy parents to shop everything on their kids' school list, including: fresh groceries for breakfasts and school lunches, school supplies, sporting equipment, backpacks, kids' clothing, electronics, and other everyday essentials.

"You've Got This, Parents'' marks Instacart's biggest back-to-school campaign ever alongside family-favorite brands across the U.S. and Canada, including Babybel, Chobani, Lunchables, SKIPPY and Yoplait, among others. Instacart is also rolling out more ways for families to save during the campaign. First, by reducing its annual Instacart+ subscription fee for new members to $49 for the first year – a 50 percent discount beginning August 111. Second, by enabling tax-free shopping on eligible back-to-school items for consumers in Texas and New Jersey during those states' official tax-free holidays: August 11-13 and August 26-September 4, respectively.

"Back to School can be a hectic and bittersweet time for parents, and this campaign embodies how Instacart has parents' backs this season," said Instacart CMO Laura Jones. "From Instacart Shoppers who shop with the same care you do to our incredible selection of retailers including Best Buy, Costco, and Dick's Sporting Goods, Instacart makes preparing for school seamless so families have more time to enjoy these last moments of summer together."

The new campaign highlights Instacart's grocery intelligence and how its AI-supercharged 'Ask Instacart' search experience can make school lunch prep that much easier. Now, parents can search for "easy school lunches" or "lunch a kindergartener can make" versus searching for specific items. The "You've Got This, Parents" campaign will reach families in the U.S. and Canada across multiple channels including OTT/OLV, linear TV, paid and organic social, audio, CRM, affiliate marketing, and on the Instacart App with 'Back-to-School Groceries' and 'Back-to-School Essentials' pop-ups.

As part of Instacart's CPG co-marketing capabilities, CPG brands across the U.S. and Canada, including Babybel, Chobani, Lunchables, SKIPPY, and Yoplait, are joining forces with Instacart during the "You've Got This, Parents" back-to-school campaign to reach parents gearing up for the new school year. Instacart launched its CPG co-marketing solution earlier this year, which brings the brand strength of CPG partners together with Instacart's ability to help get products in consumers' hands quickly during key moments.

CPG brand partner testimonials:

"Babybel is a fun, convenient and healthy dairy snacking choice: 100% real cheese, source of calcium and protein, lactose-free. We know busy parents want to savor the last moments of summer with their families before the kids go back to school. Instacart is a key marketing channel for us this Back to School season to inspire parents as they shop and fill lunch boxes with nutritious, kid-friendly snacks," said Juliette Oliver, E-Commerce Manager at Bel Canada.

"With school starting soon, we know parents are beginning to think about an important part of their kid's routine, lunchtime – and just like Instacart we want parents to know we have their back," said Samantha Mills, Associate Director of Brand Communications for Lunchables. "Lunchables is more than just food for the body and our mission is to power kids' creativity through buildability. Whether a rocket ship, penguin or UFO, parents can feel good knowing there are endless possibilities for what kids can build during their lunchtime adventure, nurturing their creativity through imagination."

"SKIPPY peanut butter is the choice for peanut butter lovers, filling lunch boxes, picnic baskets and kitchen pantries everywhere," said Sarah Johnson, director of Nut Butters Marketing for SKIPPY®. "Whether parents are packing lunch with PB&Js or peanut butter cookies, our goal is to be a staple both at home and at school. Our partnership with the Instacart Back to School campaign will ensure that moms and dads don't forget to pack their kid's favorite lunchtime sandwich."

"The back-to-school time frame is a critical window for Yoplait, so we're always experimenting with new ways to most effectively reach consumers during this key season," said Jeevan Grewal – Associate Director, Omni at General Mills Canada. "As a result, we were thrilled when Instacart approached us with their new CPG co-marketing capability and are looking forward to activating alongside them during their back-to-school campaign."

