Curbio Recognized in 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the leading pre-listing contractor solution for real estate agents, today announced that it has been named the "Overall Home Improvement Platform of the Year" in the 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards program. PropTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Curbio logo (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Curbio is setting the new standard in home improvement and revolutionizing the way that agents win listings and get them ready for market. We are thrilled to be recognized for our work in the 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards program, and are excited to continue innovating in the PropTech space," said Olivia Mariani, CMO of Curbio.

Curbio serves as a trusted partner to Realtors who want to win listings and get them market-ready without hassle. The company provides an elevated home improvement experience for agents and brokerages, offering pay-at-closing terms for pre-listing projects of all sizes. Curbio acts as the licensed and insured contractor on all projects, leveraging their proprietary technology and in-house customer success team to complete projects efficiently and reliably.

"With its tech-powered solution, Curbio has flipped an outdated process on its head, making pre-listing home improvements quick and stress-free for all parties involved. The home improvement industry hadn't seen any real innovation in decades, with pre-listing home improvement projects seen as tedious, stressful - and expensive," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Curbio, our 'Overall Home Improvement Platform of the Year' winner, has disrupted both the real estate and construction industries with its business model and innovative technology that have saved clients thousands of hours while boosting their profit."

This is the third time that Curbio has been recognized in the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program, having been named "Overall Construction Tech Solution of the Year" in 2021 and "Home Improvement Management Solution of the Year" in 2022. Curbio was selected as a 2023 honoree from more than 1,700 nominations submitted around the globe.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 60 real estate markets across the US.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curbio