Carlsquare opens office in Vancouver to strengthen focus on Software and Technology Investment Banking in Canadian markets

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsquare North America today announced the opening of a new office in Vancouver, marking an important next step in establishing the international tech-focused investment bank's presence in Canada. Located in downtown Vancouver, Carlsquare Vancouver will focus on M&A and private capital raising for technology entrepreneurs and founders.

"The opening of our Vancouver office is an exciting milestone in Carlsquare's continued international growth strategy," said Susan Blanco, co-head Carlsquare North America. "Carlsquare is the first technology-focused advisor in Western Canada with both a scaled American and European presence, and an impressive accompanying track record in the technology sector."

"Canada has always been a key cross-border-M&A-market for American private equity and strategic acquirors, and now we can deliver even better access to our technology expertise and a deeper relationship network," added John Cooper, co-head Carlsquare North America.

About Carlsquare

Carlsquare is a global independent technology investment bank with 160 professionals across 8 countries supporting companies and their shareholders to create growth and optimize value. We advise market-leading enterprises, growth companies with innovative technologies and business models, founders, venture capital and private equity investors, family offices and corporations in financing, acquisitions and sale transactions.

