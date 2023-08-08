Former Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense Christine Fox Joins Muon Space Board.

Amplifies company's focus on applying space technology to the crucial national security threats posed by climate change

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muon Space , a climate constellation company revolutionizing the way Earth is monitored from space, proudly announces the appointment of former Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense Christine H. Fox, to its Board of Directors. Fox brings a distinguished career in national security and strong commitment to addressing the far-reaching impacts of Climate Change. Her appointment significantly advances Muon Space's efforts at the intersection of Climate Change and National Security.

Fox's distinguished career is underpinned by her strong commitment to innovation and technological advancement, and she is recognized for her strategic vision, particularly her ability to anticipate the potential of technology in addressing national security challenges. She served as Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense's second highest-ranking official, from 2013 to 2014, where she was responsible for overseeing the Pentagon's annual budget and strategic planning. She has held other significant roles within the defense community, including Director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE).

"Joining Muon Space's Board of Directors presents an exciting opportunity to apply my expertise in emerging technology and national security with the urgent need for climate action," said Fox. "I believe that Climate Change poses significant new national security challenges and that large-scale remote sensing constellations are key to addressing these. I am excited to partner with Muon Space in their mission to deliver actionable Earth intelligence for the betterment of the world and our country's place in it."

In the face of escalating climate change threats, the convergence of space technology and environmental sustainability has become increasingly critical. Muon Space is at the forefront of leveraging cutting-edge aerospace technologies to confront climate-related challenges head-on. With Fox joining the Board, Muon Space solidifies its position as an industry leader, poised to drive sustainable solutions for a rapidly changing planet.

Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space, expressed his excitement for Fox's appointment, stating, "We are honored and humbled to welcome Christine Fox to our Board of Directors. Her experience, keen intellect and humble, mission-driven approach are an inspiration to those around her and represent a formidable addition to our Board. I have supreme respect and admiration for Christine and cannot imagine someone I'd rather be on this journey with."

Fox joins a distinguished group of experienced and visionary investors on Muon Space's Board of Directors, including John Cowgill of Costanoa Ventures and Rob Toews of Radical Ventures, both renowned thought leaders in the Deep Tech Venture capital community.

About Christine H. Fox:

Christine H. Fox served as Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense and as Director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation at the Department of Defense. Her career spans over three decades, including leadership positions at the Center for Naval Analyses, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. Fox has received numerous awards and recognition for her contributions to national security and public service. She holds a bachelor's and master's degree in applied mathematics from George Mason University.

About Muon Space:

Founded in 2021, Muon Space is launching a new generation of smallsats and sensors to monitor Earth's climate and ecosystems with unprecedented fidelity. Muon Space's state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Silicon Valley is optimized for manufacturing spacecraft and integrating payloads at scale. Regular launches began in June 2023 , providing ever-increasing data sets addressing important geophysical and environmental applications and a platform to deliver new technologies to space. Muon Space's experienced science and engineering teams are uniquely suited to deliver the most exquisite and reliable remote sensing solutions at the speed and scale required to address our most urgent climate challenges.

