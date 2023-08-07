Miami International Holdings Reports July 2023 Trading Results; MIAX Exchange Group Reaches Record YTD Volumes on Options and Equity Exchanges

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported July 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

July 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 125.3 million contracts, a 34.7% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 15.58%, a 14.9% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 955.2 million contracts, a 26.4% increase YoY.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 51.1 million contracts, a 26.6% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.36%, a 7.9% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a record YTD volume of 382.2 million contracts, up 21.9% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 50.6 million contracts, a 58.7% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.30%, a 35.3% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a record YTD volume of 393.2 million contracts, up 57.1% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 23.5 million contracts, a 13.7% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.92%, a 3.1% decrease YoY.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.6 billion shares, an 82.6% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 1.72%, an 87.8% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities reached a record YTD volume of 24.4 billion shares, a 41.8% increase YoY.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 245,080 contracts, a 3.4% increase YoY and a 9.7% decrease from June 2023 .

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 15,906 contracts, representing a 62.4% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 795 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Contracts Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg Jun-23 % Chg Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg

Trading Days 20 20

21

144 144



U.S. Equity Options Industry 803,919,985 685,359,630 17.3 % 875,309,560 -8.2 % 5,867,898,525 5,440,700,855 7.9 %

MIAX Exchange Group 125,287,676 92,981,667 34.7 % 142,120,689 -11.8 % 955,150,796 755,738,037 26.4 %

MIAX Options 51,143,921 40,410,802 26.6 % 57,183,100 -10.6 % 382,240,422 313,644,630 21.9 %

MIAX Pearl 50,643,890 31,905,134 58.7 % 59,058,771 -14.2 % 393,160,420 250,339,980 57.1 %

MIAX Emerald 23,499,865 20,665,731 13.7 % 25,878,818 -9.2 % 179,749,954 191,753,427 -6.3 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg Jun-23 % Chg Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 40,195,999 34,267,982 17.3 % 41,681,408 -3.6 % 40,749,295 37,782,645 7.9 %

MIAX Exchange Group 6,264,384 4,649,083 34.7 % 6,767,652 -7.4 % 6,632,992 5,248,181 26.4 %

MIAX Options 2,557,196 2,020,540 26.6 % 2,723,005 -6.1 % 2,654,447 2,178,088 21.9 %

MIAX Pearl 2,532,195 1,595,257 58.7 % 2,812,322 -10.0 % 2,730,281 1,738,472 57.1 %

MIAX Emerald 1,174,993 1,033,287 13.7 % 1,232,325 -4.7 % 1,248,264 1,331,621 -6.3 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market Share Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg Jun-23 % Chg Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 15.58 % 13.57 % 14.9 % 16.24 % -4.0 % 16.28 % 13.89 % 17.2 %

MIAX Options 6.36 % 5.90 % 7.9 % 6.53 % -2.6 % 6.51 % 5.76 % 13.0 %

MIAX Pearl 6.30 % 4.66 % 35.3 % 6.75 % -6.6 % 6.70 % 4.60 % 45.6 %

MIAX Emerald 2.92 % 3.02 % -3.1 % 2.96 % -1.1 % 3.06 % 3.52 % -13.1 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg Jun-23 % Chg Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg Trading Days 20 20

21

144 144

U.S. Equities Industry 208,905 214,812 -2.7 % 236,192 -11.6 % 1,605,827 1,793,657 -10.5 % MIAX Pearl Volume 3,583 1,962 82.6 % 4,395 -18.5 % 24,429 17,228 41.8 % MIAX Pearl ADV 179 98 82.6 % 209 -14.4 % 170 120 41.8 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.72 % 0.91 % 87.8 % 1.86 % -7.8 % 1.52 % 0.96 % 58.4 %



Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg Jun-23 % Chg Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg Trading Days 20 20

21

144 144

MGEX Futures Volume 245,080 236,941 3.4 % 271,495 -9.7 % 1,669,976 2,023,955 -17.5 % MGEX ADV 12,254 11,847 3.4 % 12,928 -5.2 % 11,597 14,055 -17.5 %

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miaxglobal.com

