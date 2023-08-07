Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Celebrates Changemakers with Women Behind the Wine - Pouring Success Wine Dinner

One-night event on August 25 or 26 features wines from California's most prominent female winemakers

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is hosting a Women Behind The Wine - Pouring Success Wine Dinner to honor female trailblazers in the winemaking industry, featuring vineyards from California. This extraordinary event will begin at 7PM on either August 25 or 26, based on location.

All wines featured are produced by female winemakers: Honig – Ashley Egelhoff, Emmolo Merlot – Jenny Wagner, Migration Wines – Dana Epperson and Cakebread – Niki Williams. The guided experience features a five-course pairing menu, showcasing seasonally-inspired dishes that perfectly complement the four curated wines. Guests will learn about each wine style and winemaker along the way.

"We are thrilled to partner with these exceptional winemakers for a special evening at all of our locations," said Patrick English, Vice President of Operations for Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. "These women are visionary leaders in the industry, and we can't wait to tell their story and introduce their incredible wines."

The menu begins with a Chilled Fresh Corn & Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho. This vibrant dish featuring tender lobster and a creamy avocado lime sorbet pairs delightfully with the crisp and citrusy Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc North Coast produced by Williams.

"As a winemaker for Cakebread, I feel so fortunate to work with the incredible estate vineyards that we have," said Williams. "Cakebread has a strong commitment to quality, sustainability, diversity and being good people overall."

Guests will next refresh with a Pickled Nectarine, Blueberry & Burrata Salad, whose balanced flavors elevate the fruitiness and earthy undertones of Migration Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, produced by third-generation sonoman, Epperson. For the third course, savor the Roasted Barbecue Shrimp & Zucchini Dill Fritter. This garden-fresh dish pairs harmoniously with the rich characteristics of Emmolo Merlot Napa Valley, produced by owner and winemaker, Wagner.

"Emmolo is my Mom's maiden name and I took over making the Emmolo wines about a decade ago," said Wagner. "My Mom has always been a go-getter and she has taught me to push the envelope and put my own mark on the wines that I make."

The fourth course is Fleming's signature Filet Mignon with Crispy Maitake Mushroom. The robust flavors of this dish are enhanced by the berry and nutty notes of Honig Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, produced by viticulturist, Egelhoff. To conclude, the sweet and creamy Apple Brie Tart is the perfect finale for an unforgettable evening.

Join us for this exclusive wine dinner event and celebrate the remarkable women who are shaping the world of wine. Reserve your seat today at https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/wine-dinners/women-behind-the-wine and embark on a journey of celebration, discovery, and luxury.

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is a contemporary interpretation of the classic American steakhouse, boasting culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to create memorable dining experiences for guests. Fleming's offers an impressive range of USDA Prime steaks, premium seafood entrées, storied wines, and fresh, handcrafted cocktails.

Founded in 1998, Fleming's opened in Newport Beach, Calif. with a vision to create a steakhouse that breaks the stereotype, delivering the finest steak and wine with world-class service, in a more modern, warm, and welcoming setting. Today there are 65 locations across the country. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar or to make a reservation, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

