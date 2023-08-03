Timex Returns to the Octagon with Thrilling New UFC Collection and Continues the Hype with Sean O'Malley Partnership

Timex Returns to the Octagon with Thrilling New UFC Collection and Continues the Hype with Sean O'Malley Partnership

Sean O'Malley Prepares to Take the UFC Bantamweight Title in Newest "It's Suga Time" Campaign

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Timex® , one of the world's leading watch brands, and UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, announce their newest collection of timepieces designed for fighters and fans alike, accompanied by a new "It's Suga Time" campaign starring Timex ambassador and UFC bantamweight "Suga" Sean O'Malley.

Timex Returns to the Octagon with Thrilling New UFC Collection and Continues the Hype with Sean O’Malley Partnership (PRNewswire)

In the campaign, O'Malley optimizes his training by hiring professional ninjas to attack him at any point throughout the day, with a Timex on his wrist as a reminder that it could happen at any moment. He's training, even when he's not, because it's always 'Suga Time' when you're fighting to be the Champ.

"We wanted to create something that was fun and that fans would love," says Shari Fabiani, Sr. Vice President Brand & Creative at Timex Group, "and with Timex being from New England and Sean coming to Boston for the fight, there couldn't have been a better time to launch this campaign. We're excited for fans to continue the hype with us as we cheer him on at UFC 292."

Rising star O'Malley will be sporting Timex as he prepares to take the Octagon at UFC 292 in Boston on August 19 against Aljamain Sterling for the World Bantamweight Championship. Among the most popular athletes in UFC, O'Malley has captivated fans with his performance and intends to make the most of his first title opportunity by landing another signature knockout.

"I'm honored and excited to continue supporting the Timex® and UFC partnership through our newest campaign, 'It's Suga Time,' which will get our audience stoked for my upcoming fight and the fire watches that were just released," says O'Malley.

As the first-ever Official Timekeeper and Watch Partner of UFC, Timex® continues its reputation for designing some of the toughest watches in the industry. Each watch in the collection is expertly engineered with legendary durability and best-in-class design. The result is an unbeatably tough, sport-centric wearing experience for any fighter and the only watch tough enough for UFC.

UFC Pro Automatic is a premium timepiece, built for outdoor durability and combat domination alike. Forged in a distinctive 45mm stainless steel octagon and powered by Japanese automatic movement, the watch's skeleton dial permits a stunning view of its inner machinations. In tandem with its octagonal design, a silicone strap amplifies the watch's commitment to athletic performance. This timepiece is also fit for extreme performance in water, as it resists damage for up to 100m . Theis a premium timepiece, built for outdoor durability and combat domination alike. Forged in a distinctive 45mm stainless steel octagon and powered by Japanese automatic movement, the watch's skeleton dial permits a stunning view of its inner machinations. In tandem with its octagonal design, a silicone strap amplifies the watch's commitment to athletic performance. This timepiece is also fit for extreme performance in water, as it resists damage for up to

UFC Shock is built to endure and designed to meet the demands of intense training and fights. Its sturdy black resin case and bezel are shock-resistant, ensuring durability in the face of most challenges. It boasts essential training features such as a chronograph, alarm, countdown timer, and INDIGLO ® backlight. The resin strap also features the recognizable 'Fight Week 2.0' pattern from Venum, the UFC's official apparel partner. Theis built to endure and designed to meet the demands of intense training and fights. Its sturdy black resin case and bezel are shock-resistant, ensuring durability in the face of most challenges. It boasts essential training features such as a chronograph, alarm, countdown timer, and INDIGLObacklight. The resin strap also features the recognizable 'Fight Week 2.0' pattern from Venum, the UFC's official apparel partner.

UFC Knockout is built for your toughest athletic endeavors. A 48mm black stainless-steel bezel, which features an INDIGLO ® backlit display with a chronograph, alarm, and 5-minute round timer, pairs with a black resin strap and case, lending the watch an especially sleek appearance. In addition to the baseline durability of stainless steel, the UFC Knockout is shock-resistant and water-resistant up to 100m . A commitment to function and fortitude, theis built for your toughest athletic endeavors. A 48mm black stainless-steel bezel, which features an INDIGLObacklit display with a chronograph, alarm, and 5-minute round timer, pairs with a black resin strap and case, lending the watch an especially sleek appearance. In addition to the baseline durability of stainless steel, the UFC Knockout is shock-resistant and water-resistant up to

Coming this fall is the UFC Pro 30th Anniversary watch that is bold in both design and construction. With a choice of gold or black steel, the 44mm case celebrates UFC heritage with a prominent 30th Anniversary-themed dial and honors the UFC identity with a distinct octagonal shape. Stainless steel casing and a silicone strap promote durability and performance, and 50m of water resistance inspires confidence in any outdoor endeavor.

To view the collection please visit www.timex.com/UFC the official UFC Store , and select retailers globally. For more information around the UFC partnership and collection please visit www.timex.com .

ABOUT TIMEX GROUP

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world class brands, including Timex, adidas, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ted Baker and Versace.

Join Timex on social media: @timex

Media Contacts:

Patricia Rappaport, patricia.rappaport@civic-us.com

Rachel Walder, rachel.walder@civic-us.com

Timex Returns to the Octagon with Thrilling New UFC Collection and Continues the Hype with Sean O’Malley Partnership (PRNewswire)

Timex Returns to the Octagon with Thrilling New UFC Collection and Continues the Hype with Sean O’Malley Partnership (PRNewswire)

Timex Returns to the Octagon with Thrilling New UFC Collection and Continues the Hype with Sean O’Malley Partnership (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Timex