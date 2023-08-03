Spinal Simplicity chooses OBERD for their Minuteman Registry

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Simplicity, the medical device company who developed the Minuteman family of implants and OBERD, the leading practice intelligence software company for optimizing evidence-based patient engagement and practice performance, collaborate to deliver a one-of-a-kind engagement and analytics offering for Spinal Simplicity clients to capture robust data on patients with Minuteman devices.

Spinal Simplicity gives clients the option to capture Patient-Reported Outcomes Measures and clinical data through OBERD. Data captured through the Spinal Simplicity Registry enables deep dive analysis on the efficacy and effectiveness of the Minuteman MIS Fusion Plate.

"Patients often communicate with their physician about their recovery, but now the patient's recovery is being measured with scientifically validated measures allowing clinicians to quantify the improvement their patients are reporting," said Todd Moseley, Spinal Simplicity's CEO. "These data points can be analyzed further based on demographics and variations in treatment, allowing data visualizations to compare a patient's outcome with similar patients."

"Partnering with a forward-thinking company like Spinal Simplicity brings the importance of patient data to light," said Ali Hussam, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of OBERD. "They pursue data to improve their products and better serve patients, which aligns with OBERD's mission and vision."

For further information, contact Blake McWilliams, VP of Sales & Marketing, OBERD at info@oberd.com or Parker Snedden, Director of Strategic Marketing, Spinal Simplicity at psnedden@spinalsimplicity.com.

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity, LLC, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, was founded in 2008 with a vision to be the global leader in innovation, simplified surgical solutions, delivering uncompromising quality. The company has successfully been awarded 20+ patents in the U.S. and 65+ patents outside of the U.S., with additional patent applications pending. Spinal Simplicity has regulatory clearance for the Minuteman system in the US, Europe, and Canada. For more information visit https://spinalsimplicity.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About OBERD

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection systems. OBERD optimizes data collection, empowering evidence-based medical practice, improving quality and efficacy of care, and advancing clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD's collected patient outcomes data in orthopedics for 13 years, with five million+ active patients and one billion+ data points. As a QCDR, OBERD includes CMS-approved measures specific to orthopedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @oberdnews.

