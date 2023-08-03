Royalite® thermoplastic solutions include conductive plastics and anti-stat products for permanent protection against electrostatic discharge

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that Royalite® offers thermoplastic solutions for products requiring dissipative properties, both conductive plastics and anti-stat. These material solutions are designed to provide permanent protection against electrostatic discharge for sensitive devices during manufacture, assembly, and storage.

According to Eric Lattanner, Senior Product Manager - Royalite, "Royalite's innovative conductive plastics feature several material chemistries for manufacturing shipping containers, sensitive software chips, aviation fuel caps, and temporary floor material vital to avionics assembly. Our anti-stat products are made with PETG, APET, rPET, or HIPS materials and are ideal for medical, electronic, and food packaging or any other product where controlling and minimizing static buildup and discharge is required."

Spartech also offers Royalite® Electrostatic Dissipative (ESD) thermoplastic sheet that meets permanent static protection requirements and minimum static decay requirements outlined in MIL-B-81705C and NFPA Code 99 specifications.

Other specific material benefits of UL® listed Royalite® dissipative products include that it's available in anti-static rigid sheet for delivering high stiffness and abrasion resistance, excellent thermoformability, and dimensional stability – ideal for today's robotic material handling systems. Added features cover superior impact-resistance and the fabrication capabilities to machine, saw, drill, rout, and grind the material.

At Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, safer, easier, and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. And where you find Spartech, you will find innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.

