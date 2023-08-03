Linewize Announces Back-to-school Webinar Showcasing Its Digital Safety and Wellbeing Framework

Timed with the start of a new school year, the webinar is designed to help districts address top challenges and protect students' safety and wellbeing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, a division of global safety and student wellbeing leader Qoria, announced that it will be hosting a free webinar timed with back-to-school season on Tuesday, August 8 at 11 a.m. PT. The interactive webinar, titled Project Prevention: Protecting Student Wellbeing in 2023, will focus on addressing one of the primary challenges that schools face today: youth mental health and wellbeing. Those interested in attending the webinar, which will take place via Zoom, can register here.

The discussion closely follows the launch of the Linewize Digital Safety and Wellbeing Framework, which is designed to help districts execute a whole-school approach to student safety and wellbeing in a manageable and cost-effective way. The framework is built on three key pillars: prevention, intervention and education.

Webinar attendees will walk away with an improved understanding of how to leverage technology and strategic frameworks to build a strong safety net for students. Speakers will include three Linewize executives: Teodora Pavkovic, director of global research and advocacy, Sarah Sallmann, digital education expert, and Adam Lee, vice president of sales and business development.

"It's no surprise that student mental health and wellbeing remains a top priority for districts, especially as the rampant youth mental health crisis continues," said Pavkovic. "Looking ahead to the upcoming school year, it's critical that school staff are prepared to effectively minimize students' exposure to known digital risks, identify children and teens in need of support and intervene to prevent harmful escalation, as appropriate."

During the webinar, attendees will learn more about the Framework and how it helps school districts protect student safety and wellbeing, leverage data to inform programs and improve culture, advocate for much-needed resources, partner with parents and the wider community and more.

"As a committed partner to school districts across the country, we are constantly improving Linewize features and synchronizing our solutions to better meet our customers' evolving needs," said Lee. "With the Digital Safety and Wellbeing Framework, we aim to provide schools with the information and tools they need to ensure that no student slips through the cracks."

For more information on the Linewize Digital Safety and Wellbeing Framework, please visit www.qoria.com/solutions.

About Linewize

Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize offers a web content filter, a student wellbeing and culture platform, threat detection tool, classroom management solution, and a proprietary online community program that provides resources and expert information on safety and digital wellbeing for parents. These solutions harmonize to form a cohesive strategy, enabling school districts to better address the challenges of today's connected learning environments.

To learn more about Linewize and its offerings, please visit www.linewize.com.

