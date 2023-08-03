KORE Supports GrandPad Mission to Help Seniors Age in Place with IoT

Easy access and solution simplicity provide seniors independence through technology

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced today its alliance with GrandPad, a revolutionary service that allows seniors to connect with loved ones and caregivers at the touch of a button.

Part of KORE's "IoT for Good" initiative, KORE's services help older adults to "age in place," which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as "the ability to live in one's own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably." A key piece of aging in place is connecting seniors to family and caregivers simply and affordably, which is where KORE's relationship with GrandPad comes into play.

Powered by KORE's robust IoT connectivity solutions, GrandPad is an easy-to-use communication device allowing seniors to connect to vital caregivers and family members by making video calls, sending voice messages, and viewing media. GrandPad is specially designed for older adults with little to no computer experience who have resisted conventional modern technology and may have diminishing eyesight, motor skills, hearing, or cognition.

Romil Bahl, KORE President and CEO, said KORE is honored to provide its extensive IoT technology to help seniors age with grace and dignity.

"As technology pioneers, it's our duty to use advancements in the field to help our aging population," said Bahl. "Technological progress isn't really progress unless it's helping us live fuller, longer lives. KORE's 'IoT for Good' initiative aims to accomplish just that."

The keys to GrandPad's success are simplicity, security and reliability, which work together to enable independence, said GrandPad CEO and Co-Founder Scott Lien.

"When a senior taps the 'Help' button on their GrandPad, our Member Experience agents are there to answer questions or resolve any issue as quickly as possible," Lien said. "The goal is for our seniors to have the utmost confidence that our product will help when they need it. This allows them to live comfortably and independently."

As lifespans continue to increase, the number of adults over 60 requiring long-term care will more than triple over the next three decades, according to The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), making access to solutions like GrandPad more important than ever.

To learn more about GrandPad and KORE's "IoT for Good" initiative, read the full case study here.

