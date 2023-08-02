The National Cycling League announces additional star-studded investors including Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's Boardroom Sports Holdings, Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl XXXI MVP Desmond Howard, and CEO of DraftKings Jason Robins.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the National Cycling League (NCL), the first professional cycling league of its kind, announced the addition of new investors to its diverse and star-studded roster, including Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's Boardroom Sports Holdings, former NFL wide receiver Desmond Howard, and CEO of DraftKings Jason Robins.

Through its commitment to diversity, the National Cycling League is setting a new standard for inclusion in professional sports. As part of its mission, the league impacts and transforms communities. With more than 50 million cyclists in the U.S., the league aims to increase the passion and enthusiasm for cycling among the next generation of fans while reducing the knowledge barrier through the addition of a scoreboard and establishing a league structure like those of other professional sports.

"We're excited to be a part of National Cycling League and its fan-focused business model," said Boardroom CEO and co-founder Rich Kleiman. "We're committed to helping the league grow and get even more eyes on the sport."

National Cycling League is the newest commitment to emerging sports team and league growth for Boardroom Sports Holdings, which also holds stakes in Philadelphia Union (MLS), Gotham FC (NWSL), Athletes Unlimited, League One Volleyball, TMRW Sports, Premier Lacrosse League and majority ownership in Major League Pickleball's Brooklyn Aces.

As the first majority-women and minority-owned professional sports league in the U.S., the NCL is dedicated to reimagining the future of sports and ownership.

"As a former professional athlete and as an amateur cyclist who is committed to accessible health and wellness, I'm pleased to now be a co-owner in the league. The NCL is providing many who haven't historically had opportunities to own sports properties the chance to do so. I'm excited to be a part of the efforts to grow the interest and passion for the sport and to make cycling more inclusive," said former NFL wide receiver and ESPN analyst Desmond Howard.

As part of the already impressive list of investors in sports, business, venture capital, and entertainment, they join Founder Collective, Collab Capital, Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams, Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers, Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans, Emmanuel Acho, and Michele Roberts, former NSA executive director.

"All our new investors support our vision and the impact we are making in cycling and the community," said Paris Wallace, President, and co-founder of NCL. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the NCL family."

In addition to the inaugural race in Miami earlier this year, the NCL will conduct two more races in Denver and Atlanta as part of the 2023 NCL Cup series. Male and female cyclists compete in 2-3 km loops, for approximately 25-30 laps to accumulate points throughout the race. A rider may substitute in and out of the race at any time prior to the last five laps of each race from the Team Pit on the course. In contrast to traditional bike races, NCL races utilize a scoring system that awards points after every lap. In addition, fans have access to live data and scoring via NCL's scoreboard, a first in the professional criterium racing industry.

For more information about the upcoming races in Denver on August 13 and Atlanta on August 20, nclracing.com .

About the National Cycling League:

Founded in 2022, the National Cycling League (NCL) is transforming professional cycling into a world-class spectator sport. The inaugural 2023 NCL Cup includes races in Miami Beach, Denver, and Atlanta. Visit nclracing.com for more information.

