EverBlume launches a digital community and resource for the sober-curious

Mental health and sobriety platform launches to provide sobriety resources to those facing challenges with their drinking

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, mental health platform EverBlume launches as a sobriety resource to those struggling with alcohol. In 2020, approximately 40 million people 12 and older needed treatment for a substance abuse disorder. Today resources are harder and harder to come by EverBlume is addressing the accessibility problem. [Demo available here].

EverBlume is a digital tool for the sober-curious and sober. EverBlume provides curated resources, matched by personality and individual needs, to help those struggling with alcohol. EverBlume's online platform offers small group settings facilitated by established coaches.

EverBlume provides a supportive and non-traditional approach for those struggling with alcohol. Sobriety looks different for everyone, EverBlume helps members define their road to success for those re-evaluating their relationship with alcohol.

"I created EverBlume because I had seen firsthand the gap in sobriety options that are available for those seeking recovery tools. I yearned to find a place where groups were tailored and I felt support and connection. That's why I created EverBlume, our members are able to share their challenges and successes at each meeting, as well as set goals and intentions with the help of their recovery coach. We provide a curated experience that fosters a deep community bond," says Sonia Kahlon founder of EverBlume.

What makes EverBlume different?

EverBlume leverages the power of peer support and technology to assure that support channels and tools are always available.

The platform is accessible and convenient, allowing individuals to attend meetings from the comfort of their own homes.

EverBlume leverages the power of peer support to help manage your relationship with alcohol. EverBlume offers complimentary introductory sessions to help clients ease into their system. Membership packages are available here.

Founded by Sonia Kahlon, an orthodontist who built and sold a successful multi-location practice in 2016, who got sober in 2017. Since her recovery she's become a recovery coach, founded EverBlume and has dedicated her life to making a difference with social impact investing by volunteering with the incarcerated, formerly incarcerated, and victims of sex trafficking. With EverBlume she hopes to accomplish her biggest impact yet by leveraging the community for those on their sober curious journey.

"There are so many flavors of alcoholism and currently they all get viewed the same. This is an extremely personal disease that needs to be treated with the patient in mind - Sonia knew the nuances because she's lived it. She also had already run and sold a business and was extraordinarily passionate and driven," says Brian Scordato founder of Tacklebox.

For more information on EverBlume visit www.joineverblume.com.

About EverBlume:

