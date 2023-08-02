Coleman/VisasQ opens its new US office in Phoenix, Arizona

~Enhancing our Western US operations to provide insightful global knowledge even more quickly~

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coleman Research Group and its parent company, VisasQ, a leading global expert network, announced the opening of its new US Office in Phoenix, Arizona. This organizational enhancement in the western part of the US enables us to provide more timely services in that area, strengthen our after-hour support for clients on the east coast, and accelerate collaboration with our Asian offices.

About Our Business

As the only public company in the expert network service industry, VisasQ, together with Coleman, have expanded our global knowledge platform that connects businesses with experts from around the world. With a database of over 580,000 experts in 190 countries, we offer a variety of services such as 1on1 consultations, expert surveys and quick polls.

Background of the New Phoenix Office

To accelerate the provision of the latest global knowledge, we believe it is essential to strengthen our operations on the West Coast.

The Phoenix area is experiencing rapid economic development with the active participation of many high-tech industries. Additionally, it is gaining recognition as an academic hub with excellent universities, making it an attractive location for recruiting and training talented individuals. For these reasons, we have decided to open our second office on the West Coast, following our Los Angeles office.

Furthermore, the Phoenix office is our 8th global base. In addition to strengthening each location, we will enhance global collaboration between offices to strengthen our services and provide our clients with the best knowledge more quickly.

◎Phoenix Office Location: 410 N Scottsdale Road Suite 1000 Tempe, AZ 85281

CEO Eiko Hashiba comments

We are delighted to announce the opening of our 8th base in Phoenix. We are excited to work together with our starting members in this office to expand and develop it, with lots of potential to collaborate with local communities including educational institutions. With the opening of this new office, we aim to enhance and fulfill our mission of "Making Insightful Connections Possible" on a more global scale.

