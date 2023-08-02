Chao Sun Named as President of GameAbove at EMU Division at CapStone Holdings Inc.

YPSILANTI, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings Inc. has announced that Chao Sun, currently serving as the company's vice president of investments, will be taking up the role of president at GameAbove at EMU ("GameAbove-EMU"), a philanthropic division of CapStone Holdings, serving Eastern Michigan University. As the president of GameAbove-EMU, Sun will oversee the organization's relations and strategic academic public-private partnerships with EMU. He will directly report to the company's senior vice president, Ashley Beal.

"We are thrilled to announce Chao as the leader of this division," said Keith J. Stone, founder and chairman of CapStone Holdings Inc. "The collaboration with the university calls for an individual who is well acquainted with EMU, has a deep understanding of the public higher education sector, and can build strong relationships with the EMU community. Chao possesses all these qualities, making us confident in his ability to lead GameAbove-EMU and ensure ongoing success with the university."

Sun, who became a part of CapStone Holdings in 2021, will lead GameAbove-EMU in its next partnership phase with the university and the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology (GACET). He will be instrumental in advancing GACET's Cybersecurity in Embedded Systems initiative, faculty research, student retention, career pipelines, and student experience. Since he arrived at CapStone Holdings, Chao has led the improvement of several EMU-related collaborations, including Students Matters Most, Faculty First, Next-Gen Scholarship, and various community engagements.

"Upon joining CapStone Holdings, Chao has been instrumental in our EMU initiatives. His new appointment is a clear indication of his dedication and hard work toward our mission and vision for EMU. I am excited to see him thrive in his new role," Beal added.

Sun is a well-connected member of the EMU and Ypsilanti communities. In addition to his new role, he teaches at EMU and is the co-founder and CFO of The Back Office Studio in Ypsilanti. Sun has a master's degree in human resource management and organization development from EMU and a certificate in entrepreneurship from the same institution. He is a co-chair of the Leadership Council at First United Methodist Church. He also serves on the boards of the Washtenaw Association of Business of Color, Neighborhood Theatre Group, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washtenaw County, Ypsilanti Downtown Development Association, and Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce.

"I feel privileged to assume the responsibility of leading GameAbove-EMU. Being an EMU lecturer and a graduate, I am determined to enhance the university's academics, athletics, community outreach, alumni participation, and entrepreneurial ventures through our partnership. EMU holds immense possibilities, and I am excited to work with university authorities, employees, and collaborators to capitalize on EMU's progress and contribute to the next phase of this esteemed institution's evolution," says Sun.

GameAbove has generously invested nearly $30 million into EMU to promote innovation and academic progress. They have supported and created programs such as faculty enrichment, student financial aid, and improved athletic facilities to promote success in a variety of areas at EMU.

About GameAbove at EMU

GameAbove at EMU's primary focus is to help shape, inspire, and support the current and future students at Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. GameAbove aspires to help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting innovative financial models to sustain universities, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, promoting pioneering academic programs, and creative giving within the community. To learn more, visit www.gameaboveemu.com.

About CapStone Holdings, Inc.

CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office-structured holding company that keeps a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. CapStone Holdings and its founders have invested across a wide range of industries for over 33 years and engage in focused philanthropic efforts. For more information about CapStone Holdings, visit www.capstoneholdingsinc.com.

