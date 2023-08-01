e4 Services and Intellis Announce Rebrand as e4health

Unified Identity Strengthens Company's Vision to Empower Better Health as Mid-Revenue Cycle, Health Information Management, and Health IT Leader

WYOMISSING, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- e4 Services, a leading provider of strategic solutions, expertise, and services to hospitals and healthcare systems across the United States, announced today the unification of its legacy e4 Services and Intellis brands under the new e4health name.

e4health introduces a new vision that reflects the company's mission to care for those teams who care for others.

"e4health represents an evolution of our powerful legacy brands, which have laid a strong foundation that we will continue to honor in our actions to move healthcare forward," said e4health Chief Executive Officer Matthew Zubiller. "The unification of our brands delivers a clear message of innovation to the market and to the communities we serve."

e4health is also introducing a new vision, Empowering Better Health, which reflects the company's relentless mission to serve healthcare providers and to care for those teams who care for others.

"Empowering Better Health means that through every action we take, we are influencing and improving the practice of healthcare in this complex, challenging, and deeply impactful industry," added Zubiller. "Our unified Team drives clinical and financial results through our proven expertise -- from ensuring the quality and accuracy of patient data, to clinical coding and the mid-revenue cycle, to implementing and optimizing systems that enhance care delivery and reimbursement."

e4health's new logo honors its legacy brands while representing the combined company's commitment to moving healthcare forward. e4health also relaunched its website, www.e4.health, which provides a compelling user experience for visitors interested in e4health's innovative solutions.

This brand unification comes at a time of significant expansion for e4health. Recently recertified as a "Great Place to Work" by Great Places to Work®, the e4health Team now spans more than 1,000 healthcare professionals across the nation and globally. e4health has also expanded its executive leadership team to further strengthen the company's focus on serving customers and supporting long-term growth.

About e4health

e4health Empowers Better Health. Serving more than 400 hospitals and health systems nationwide for nearly two decades, e4health provides solutions to move healthcare forward. It tackles the toughest problems in healthcare with innovative technology, mid-revenue cycle, clinical, and operational expertise. e4health's solutions streamline health information data and workflows, optimize coding, quality, and clinical documentation integrity processes, and address health IT operational challenges to deliver clear clinical and financial results for healthcare organizations across the country. Learn more at e4.health

