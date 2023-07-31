Ivey Business School Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sharon Hodgson, Dean, Ivey Business School, along with students from the Women in Asset Management Program at Ivey Business School, joined Karin Adams, Vice President, Talent and Total Rewards, TMX Group, to celebrate the Women in Asset Management Program and to open the market.

The Ivey Business School (www.ivey.ca) at Western University is Canada's leading provider of relevant, innovative and comprehensive business education. Drawing on extensive research and business experience, Ivey faculty provides the best classroom experience, equipping graduates with the skills and capabilities they need to tackle the leadership challenges in today's complex business world. Ivey offers world-renowned undergraduate and graduate degree programs, as well as Executive Education at campuses in London (Ontario), Toronto and Hong Kong.

The Women in Asset Management Program is run through Ivey in collaboration with eight other Canadian asset managers to empower women to join the field of asset management.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange