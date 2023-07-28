PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Advanced strategic priorities, including making constructive progress in the 2024 GRC and procuring the 75 MW Evergreen battery energy storage system
  • Second quarter results reflect robust retail deliveries growth, challenging power market conditions, prioritization of system reliability and resiliency, and execution of long-term capital investment plans
  • Reaffirming 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.60 to $2.75 per diluted share

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $39 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. After adjusting for the impact of the pre-tax $6.5 million Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge, second quarter 2023 non-GAAP net income was $44 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. This compares with GAAP net income of $64 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

"We made solid progress this quarter as we navigated power cost volatility, settled remaining regulatory deferrals and advanced critical work to reduce risk," said Maria Pope, PGE President and CEO. "Our long-term growth plan is increasingly well-established, underpinned by investments to meet growing customer needs and facilitate the clean energy transition."

Second Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Total revenues increased, driven by higher demand from digital and semiconductor customers. Purchased power and fuel expense increased primarily due to less favorable power market conditions driven by substantial changes in regional hydro conditions. Operating and administrative expenses increased due to higher grid maintenance and resiliency costs and higher generation maintenance costs driven by significantly higher thermal operating rates. Other income increased due to gains on non-qualified benefit plan assets from improved market performance.

Company Updates

2024 General Rate Case

On February 15, 2023, PGE filed with the OPUC a General Rate Case based on a 2024 test year (2024 GRC) requesting an increase that, when including Colstrip-related adjustments through a supplemental tariff, results in an overall average increase of approximately 14% in customer prices for 2024.

Settlement discussions in the 2024 GRC have been productive and PGE and parties have arrived at several agreements in principle that would settle items related to a portion of PGE's transmission and distribution capital request, a capital structure of 50% debt and 50% equity, several core business issues, such as the treatment of the transfer and sale of PTCs, and certain NVPC matters. Parties are preparing the respective term sheets and testimony related to the partial stipulations, which the Company expects to file with the OPUC in the third quarter. Remaining unresolved issues include cost of capital, adjustments to the PCAM, and recovery of certain other capital projects.

Regulatory review, including approval of any related stipulations, of the 2024 GRC (OPUC Docket UE 416) will continue throughout 2023, with a final order expected to be issued by the OPUC in December 2023, for new customer prices effective January 1, 2024.

2021 All-Source Request for Proposal Conclusion

On May 30, 2023, PGE reached an agreement to procure the Evergreen battery energy storage system (BESS), a new 75 megawatt facility to be located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The Evergreen BESS, combined with the previously announced Clearwater Wind, Seaside BESS and Troutdale BESS, represent the final projects to be procured from the 2021 All-Source Request For Proposal (RFP). Additional resources necessary to meet the Company's remaining 2030 capacity need are anticipated to be procured through future acquisition processes, including, but not limited to, the 2023 All-Source RFP and future RFPs.

Resource Planning and 2023 All-Source RFP Updates

In March, PGE filed with the OPUC its first combined Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and Clean Energy Plan (CEP), which articulates the Company's strategy to meet the 2030, 2035, and 2040 emission reduction targets, as mandated by Oregon law, through an equitable transition to a decarbonized grid. In July, PGE filed an Addendum to the 2023 CEP and IRP with the OPUC on July 7, 2023. This addendum includes a portfolio analysis refresh. As part of the CEP and IRP refresh, PGE estimates a total resource need of  approximately 3,500 to 4,500 MW of renewable energy and non-emitting capacity in order to meet the Company's 2030 emissions reduction target. Through the 2021 All-Source RFP, PGE procured 311 MW of wind and 475 MW of capacity, leaving a remaining need to procure of approximately 2,700 to 3,700 MW.

In alignment with local and regional transmissions plans, the IRP Action Plan and CEP, PGE is evaluating options to upgrade existing transmission resources and assessing expansions of current transmission networks. Resources being pursued are intended to alleviate congestion, improve regional adequacy and reliability, enable decarbonization goals, and address growing customer demand.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on July 21, 2023, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.475 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2023.

2023 Earnings Guidance

PGE is reaffirming its estimate for full-year 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.60 to $2.75 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

  • An increase in energy deliveries between 2.5% and 3%, weather adjusted;
  • Normal temperatures in its utility service territory;
  • Hydro conditions for the year that reflect current estimates;
  • Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;
  • Normal thermal plant operations;
  • Operating and maintenance expense between $695 million and $715 million which includes approximately $45 million of storm, wildfire and related deferral and other expenses that are offset in revenue and other income statement lines;
  • Depreciation and amortization expense between $445 million and $465 million;
  • Effective tax rate of 15% to 20%;
  • Cash from operations of $525 to $575 million;
  • Capital expenditures of $1,475 million; and
  • Average construction work in progress balance of $570 million.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast — July 28, 2023

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A webcast replay will also be available on PGE's investor website "Events & Presentations" page beginning at 2 p.m. ET on July 28, 2023.

Maria Pope, President and CEO and Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, balance sheets and statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted earnings guidance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities, are infrequent in nature, or both. PGE believes that excluding the effects of these items provides a meaningful representation of the Company's comparative earnings per share and enables investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing operating financial performance. Management utilizes non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's current and forecasted performance, and for communications with shareholders, analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Items in the periods presented, which PGE believes impact the comparability of comparative earnings and do not represent ongoing operating financial performance, include the following:

  • Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge associated with the year ended 2020, resulting from the OPUC's 2022 GRC Final Order.

PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2023 is below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the three months ended June 30, 2023

(Dollars in millions, except EPS)

Net Income

Diluted EPS

GAAP as reported for the three months ended June 30, 2023

$                      39

$                   0.39

Exclusion of Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge

7

0.07

Tax effect (1)

(2)

(0.02)

Non-GAAP as reported for the three months ended June 30, 2023

$                      44

$                   0.44

(1)

Tax effects were determined based on the Company's full-year blended federal and state statutory tax rate

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 900,000 customers in 51 cities across the state of Oregon. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has powered the advancement of society, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy. To deliver on its strategy and meet state targets, PGE and its approximately 3,000 employees are committed to collaborating with stakeholders to achieve at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. PGE customers set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. Additionally, for the fifth year in a row, PGE was recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index which highlights companies committed to creating a more equal and inclusive workplace. As a reflection of the company's commitment to the community it serves, in 2022, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $5.5 million and volunteered more than 18,000 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "based on," "believes," "conditioned upon," "considers," "could," "estimates," "expects," "expected," "forecast," "goals," "intends," "needs," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "promises," "seeks," "should," "subject to," "targets," "will likely result", "will continue," or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the timing or outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; changing customer expectations and choices that may reduce demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs (including application of tariffs impacting solar module imports), failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, inability to complete negotiations on contracts for capital projects, failure of counterparties to perform under agreement, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs, or impact our competitive position, market share, revenues and project margins in material ways; default or nonperformance of counterparties from whom PGE purchases capacity or energy, which require the purchase of replacement power and renewable attributes at increased costs; complications arising from PGE's jointly-owned plant, including ownership changes, regulatory outcomes or operational failures; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including volatility of equity markets, reductions in demand for investment-grade commercial paper or interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability or cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; general economic and financial market conditions, including inflation; the effects of climate change, whether global or local in nature; unseasonable or severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, third party liability or that may affect energy costs or consumption; the effectiveness of PGE's risk management policies and procedures; PGE's ability to effectively implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) and de-energize its system in the event of heightened wildfire risk; cyber security attacks, data security breaches, physical attacks and security breaches, or other malicious acts, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent and turnover due to macroeconomic trends; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; failure to achieve the Company's greenhouse gas emission goals or being perceived to have either failed to act responsibly with respect to the environment or effectively responded to legislative requirements concerning greenhouse gas emission reductions; political and economic conditions; and risks and uncertainties related to All-Source RFP projects, including regulatory processes, transmission capabilities, system interconnections, permitting and construction delays, legislative uncertainty, inflationary impacts, supply costs and supply chain constraints. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties to which the Company are subject are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues:








Revenues, net

$        646


$      588


$   1,391


$   1,213

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization

2


3


5


4

Total revenues

648


591


1,396


1,217

Operating expenses:








Purchased power and fuel

220


168


524


370

Generation, transmission and distribution

101


85


194


175

Administrative and other

93


84


173


173

Depreciation and amortization

113


103


224


202

Taxes other than income taxes

40


39


83


79

Total operating expenses

567


479


1,198


999

Income from operations

81


112


198


218

Interest expense, net

41


38


85


76

Other income:








Allowance for equity funds used during construction

4


3


7


6

Miscellaneous income, net

5



17


Other income, net

9


3


24


6

Income before income tax expense

49


77


137


148

Income tax expense

10


13


24


24

Net income

39


64


113


124

Other comprehensive income

1


1


1


1

Net income and Comprehensive income

$          40


$       65


$      114


$      125









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):








Basic

97,087


89,225


94,478


89,310

Diluted

97,630


89,371


94,950


89,449









Earnings per share:








Earnings per sharebasic and diluted

$       0.39


$     0.72


$     1.19


$     1.39

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


June 30, 2023


December 31,
2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                  13


$                 165

Accounts receivable, net

310


398

Inventories

108


95

Regulatory assets—current

88


54

Other current assets

157


498

Total current assets

676


1,210

Electric utility plant, net

8,841


8,465

Regulatory assets—noncurrent

593


473

Nuclear decommissioning trust

35


39

Non-qualified benefit plan trust

36


38

Other noncurrent assets

189


234

Total assets

$            10,370


$            10,459

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


June 30, 2023


December 31,
2022

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                227


$                 457

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current

98


118

Short-term debt

140


Current portion of long-term debt


260

Current portion of finance lease obligation

20


20

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

276


641

Total current liabilities

761


1,496

Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,486


3,386

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent

1,409


1,389

Deferred income taxes

452


439

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans

171


170

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent

159


75

Asset retirement obligations

263


257

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities

79


83

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

292


294

Other noncurrent liabilities

98


91

Total liabilities

7,170


7,680

Shareholders' Equity:




Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022


Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 98,863,827 and
89,283,353 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December
31, 2022, respectively

1,647


1,249

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3)


(4)

Retained earnings

1,556


1,534

Total shareholders' equity

3,200


2,779

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$            10,370


$             10,459

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$                113


$                124

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

224


202

Deferred income taxes

6


9

Pension and other postretirement benefits

3


7

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

(7)


(6)

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization

(5)


(4)

Regulatory assets

(10)


(35)

Regulatory liabilities

12


9

2020 Labor Day wildfire earnings test reserve


15

Other non-cash income and expenses, net

28


26

Changes in working capital:




Accounts receivable, net

82


37

Inventories

(13)


(19)

Margin deposits

90


3

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(233)


(55)

Margin deposits from wholesale counterparties

(135)


149

Other working capital items, net

9


6

Other, net

(21)


(17)

Net cash provided by operating activities

143


451

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued
(In millions)
(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(573)


(345)

Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities


3

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities


(3)

Proceeds from sale of properties

2


12

Other, net

(3)


(1)

Net cash used in investing activities

(574)


(334)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of common stock

$                 392


$                   —

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

100


Payments on long-term debt

(260)


Issuance of commercial paper, net

140


Proceeds from Pelton/Round Butte financing arrangement


25

Dividends paid

(84)


(77)

Repurchase of common stock


(18)

Other

(9)


(8)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

279


(78)

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(152)


39

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

165


52

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                   13


$                   91





Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:




Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$                   70


$                   63

Cash paid for income taxes

16


16

Non-cash investing and financing activities:




Assets obtained under leasing arrangements


29

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022

Revenues (dollars in millions):








Retail:








Residential

$         641


46 %


$         558


46 %

Commercial

393


28


346


29

Industrial

169


12


142


12

Direct Access

13


1


17


1

Subtotal Retail

1,216


87


1,063


88

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization

5



4


Other accrued revenues, net

(3)




Total retail revenues

1,218


87


1,067


88

Wholesale revenues

150


11


121


10

Other operating revenues

28


2


29


2

Total revenues

$      1,396


100 %


$      1,217


100 %









Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):








Retail:








Residential

4,057


30 %


3,940


30

Commercial

3,252


24


3,186


24

Industrial

2,211


16


1,972


15

Subtotal

9,520


70


9,098


69

Direct access:








Commercial

283


2


264


2

Industrial

866


7


854


7

Subtotal

1,149


9


1,118


9

Total retail energy deliveries

10,669


79


10,216


78

Wholesale energy deliveries

2,849


21


2,932


22

Total energy deliveries

13,518


100 %


13,148


100 %









Average number of retail customers:








Residential

814,187


88 %


807,777


88 %

Commercial

112,333


12


111,879


12

Industrial

195



192


Direct access

541



552


Total

927,256


100 %


920,400


100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued
(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022

Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):








Generation:








Thermal:








Natural gas

4,520


35 %


3,235


26 %

Coal

1,028


8


966


8

Total thermal

5,548


43


4,201


34

Hydro

669


5


566


4

Wind

1,083


8


908


7

Total generation

7,300


56


5,675


45

Purchased power:








Hydro

2,492


19


3,564


27

Wind

476


4


445


4

Solar

539


4


329


3

Natural Gas

11



2


Waste, Wood, and Landfill Gas

81


1


79


1

Source not specified

2,023


16


2,500


20

Total purchased power

5,622


44


6,919


55

Total system load

12,922


100 %


12,594


100 %

Less: wholesale sales

(2,849)




(2,932)



Retail load requirement

10,073




9,662



The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:


Heating Degree-days


Cooling Degree-days


2023


2022


Avg


2023


2022


Avg













First Quarter

1,927


1,761


1,840




April

404


454


371


12



2

May

105


242


185


87



23

June

45


65


73


96


75


76

Second Quarter

554


761


629


195


75


101

Year-to-date

2,481


2,522


2,469


195


75


101

Increase/(decrease) from the 15-year average

— %


2 %




93 %


(26) %



Source: Portland General Company

Media Contact:


Investor Contact:

Sarah Hamaker


Jardon Jaramillo

Corporate Communications


Investor Relations

Phone: 435-513-0799


Phone: 503-464-7051

