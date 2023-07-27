OBERD, The Industry-Leading Orthopedic Data Collection Platform, Expands into New Specialties

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OBERD is thrilled to announce its expansion into multiple specialties , solidifying its position as a leader and innovator in the healthcare industry. The company's efforts have paved the way for advancements in patient experience, outcomes, and clinical operations in orthopedics and now OBERD is bringing their expertise and commitment to improving patient care and outcomes across the healthcare industry.

The first set of new specialties that will be supported includes cardiology, colorectal, ear, nose and throat (ENT), mental health, neurology, pain management, pediatrics, regenerative medicine, and women's health.

A Focus on ROI

Along with this expansion, OBERD is introducing a new initiative designed to revolutionize patient care and enhance provider efficiency through AREA.

AREA - Attract, Retain, Engage, Amplify

Attract patients with 'Assess Yourself', OBERD's new outpatient triage tool designed to save both patients and providers time and money by rooming the patient with the correct provider.

Retain patients by focusing on wellness, not illness, through dynamic digital patient-physician communication.

Engage patients with multi-modality reminders and forms, meeting patients where they're at to increase compliance and satisfaction.

Amplify the data collected with AI Comment Analysis and reporting to quantify ROI, meet the demand of CMS and private payers and prove your quality.

"We're thrilled to embark on this journey of expansion into new specialties and put an emphasis on tangible ROI," says Ali Hussam, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of OBERD. "At OBERD, we believe in the spirit of innovation and seek to push the boundaries of what is possible with healthcare data."

For further information, please contact Sanja Kalender, Marketing Communications Manager, OBERD at info@oberd.com and visit www.oberd.com/multi-network.

ABOUT OBERD

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care, and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopedics for over 13 years, with five million+ active patients and one billion+ data points. As a QCDR, OBERD also includes CMS-approved measures specific to orthopedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @oberdnews .

