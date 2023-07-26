SmartDisplayer Taiwan Introduces FIDO L1 & L2 Certified BobeePass FIDO 2nd Gen Card, Redefining Secure Access Control with its Card-Shaped Design

TAIPEI, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDisplayer Taiwan, a leading smart card designer, and manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of the revolutionary BobeePass FIDO 2nd Gen Card (Hereafter referred to as the BobeePass Card). This innovative access control solution sets a new standard by seamlessly integrating a card-shaped layout, easy portability, fast fingerprint identification, and advanced security features. BobeePass Card offers unparalleled versatility and compatibility, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a secure and reliable access control solution.

Crafted with meticulous precision, BobeePass Card features a sleek and compact form, ideal for professionals on the move. Effortlessly integrating into various environments, this innovative card offers seamless access and convenience. At the core of the BobeePass Card lies its advanced fingerprint identification technology, enabling swift and reliable authentication. By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, users can experience enhanced security and gain quick access to their designated areas with confidence.

The BobeePass Card is FIDO L1 and L2 certified, ensuring stringent security measures and catering to specific application scenarios. The FIDO L1 certification provides essential security capabilities, making it suitable for everyday access control needs in office buildings, residential complexes, and small-scale events. On the other hand, the FIDO L2 certification offers an elevated security level, designed to meet the requirements of high-security environments, including government facilities, data centers, and financial institutions.

Moreover, alongside our FIDO L1 and L2 certified BobeePass Card, we are proud to announce our groundbreaking application of the BobeePass Biometric component: the under-PVC Fingerprint Sensor (FPS). This innovative FPS, previously exclusive to laptops and other smart devices, now marks its debut as the pioneering Fingerprint Sensor technology on smart cards. Notably, the FPS algorithm has earned prestigious certifications from Visa and Mastercard, further solidifying its position as an exceptional solution for secure smart card access.

To learn more about the BobeePass card and explore its advanced features, please visit the BobeePass Product Page – FIDO card solution. The product page provides comprehensive information about the card's specifications, functionalities, and use cases, highlighting its cutting-edge technology and seamless integration capabilities.

SmartDisplayer Taiwan's extensive experience and expertise in creating ultra-thin batteries, buttons, and e-paper displays, combined with their commitment to innovation, excellence, and security, are reflected in the BobeePass Card. It represents the latest addition to their portfolio of high-quality products, further solidifying their position as a trusted provider of access control solutions.

To stay updated with the latest news and insights from SmartDisplayer Taiwan, follow them on [SDT Website] [YouTube] and [LinkedIn]. For inquiries and additional information, please contact [service@smartdisplayer.com.tw].

SmartDisplayer Taiwan continues to set new benchmarks in secure access control solutions, and the launch of the BobeePass Card further strengthens its commitment to providing a reliable and sophisticated access control solution. With its card-shaped design, advanced security features, and versatile functionality, the BobeePass Card is poised to revolutionize access control across various industries and settings.

