Money-Back Guarantee Pledges Uniforms Will Last the School Year

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Navy is offering a 1-year guarantee for uniform styles purchased during the upcoming back-to-school season. The retailer will provide a full refund if products don't stand up to the wear and tear of a school year. The 'kid-proof' guarantee is backed by Old Navy's rigorous quality testing and commitment to uncompromising durability.

Old Navy Introduces 1-Year ‘Kid-Proof’ Guarantee on Back-to-School Uniform Styles (PRNewswire)

Designed to endure the rigors of everyday use, Old Navy's uniform styles are constructed for durability with secure stitching, reinforced knees and Built-in-Flex technology to stretch with movement. Additionally, Old Navy performs comprehensive testing on uniform products to ensure they meet the highest quality standards from fabric strength to fade resistance, maintaining performance even after multiple washes and daily wear.

"At Old Navy, we understand the demands of a busy school year. That's why our uniform products are made using durable fabrics that are proven to be built to last," said Sarah Holme, Old Navy Head of Design & Product Development. "We go the extra mile to ensure our uniforms can withstand the test of time, providing long-lasting value for both parents and students."

In addition to fulfilling dress code requirements, Old Navy's uniform pieces such as polos, chinos and pleated skirts serve as essential building blocks in a student's wardrobe. During the prime Back-to-School season, all uniform basics will be priced at $15 and under, providing exceptional customer value.1

Guarantee Details

If a customer is unsatisfied with the quality of a uniform product, Old Navy will provide a full refund within 1 year of purchase.2

The 1-year guarantee is applicable to uniform products purchased now through September 30, 2023 . These items may be returned for a full refund with original receipt for 365 days from date of purchase.

Uniform styles purchased both in stores and on Oldnavy.com are eligible for the guarantee. Returns must be made to a store.

online assortment . In stores, uniforms will be displayed in designated sections. Online, uniform styles included in the guarantee will be marked with a badge in the. In stores, uniforms will be displayed in designated sections.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

Media Contacts:

1 Promotional pricing applies to Women's, Men's, Girls and Boys individual uniform styles (excludes packs) from 7/7/23 at 12:01 am ET through 9/28/23 at 11:59 pm ET in the U.S. at Old Navy and Old Navy online.

2 Offer only applies to Women's, Men's, Girls and Boys Uniform styles purchased from 7/7/23 at 12:01 am ET through 9/30/23 at 11:59 pm ET in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or Canada, at Old Navy and Old Navy outlet stores, or online. Returns for quality issues can only be made in Old Navy or Old Navy Outlet stores (not online) and must occur within 365 days of original purchase date. Original purchase receipt required for refund of price paid back to the original form of payment. Returns without receipt are subject to Old Navy's standard return policy.

OldNavy.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gap Inc.