Kaleyra Brings WhatsApp Business Platform To US Solution Portfolio To Enhance Customer Engagement

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, announced today that the WhatsApp Business Platform is now part of its omnichannel offering in the United States. Kaleyra has been a Solution Provider for the WhatsApp Business Platform since 2019, with successful implementations across sectors ranging from fintech to retail in India and Europe. Kaleyra will now enable US-based businesses to connect with customers on WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app with over 2 billion monthly active users.1

The United States has the third largest WhatsApp audience in the world, with over 70 million users.2 Since its launch in 2018, the WhatsApp Business Platform has been helping companies create rich experiences for their customers. As a Solution Provider, Kaleyra can now offer US-business the same secure, scalable service through easy integration with existing systems like helpdesk platforms and CRMs. Access to the WhatsApp Business Platform via Kaleyra offers:

Implementation of conversational messaging through customized templates

Optimization of workflows at scale with optional integrations

Leverage of WhatsApp automation for better issue resolution and customer engagement

Increased conversions with interactive CTAs and rich media

"We are excited to launch the WhatsApp Business Platform in the US via our proprietary omnichannel platform," said Mauro Carobene, Chief Business Officer of Kaleyra. "WhatsApp is a critical communication channel for businesses of all sizes, and our platform makes it easy for them to connect with their customers on WhatsApp and deliver a personalized and engaging experience."

The announcement comes just three months after bringing Kaleyra Video to the US, signaling Kaleyra's rapid expansion in the region. Kaleyra currently provides SMS, MMS, RCS, and push notifications to its US-based customers, and it continues to bring additional products stateside, most of which have proven track records in EMEA and APAC. The addition of the WhatsApp Business Platform to Kaleyra's integrated omnichannel product offering gives US enterprise brands an additional touchpoint to engage customers with personalized communications.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging, and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

