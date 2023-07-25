DJI Announces Air 3 Drone--the First Air Drone to Feature Dual Cameras; First-Look YouTube Video at B&H

DJI upgrades the Air series with the release of the Air 3 drone. Available at B&H, the Air 3 is the first Air drone to feature dual cameras, in addition to upgrades to flight time, video transmission range, and Waypoint flight planning.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the release of the DJI Air 3 Drone. As the successor to the Air 2S, the Air 3 brings the Air series closer to the more advanced Mavic, while still being accessible to beginner pilots and professionals alike. Equipped with many firsts for the Air series, the Air 3 offers a dual camera system, with wide-angle and 3x telephoto cameras, as well as a longer 12.4-mile range O4 transmission system, longer 46-minute flight time, smoother APAS 5.0 obstacle avoidance, and the incorporation of the Waypoint feature for custom flight planning.

The dual camera system incorporates larger 1/1.3" CMOS sensors, 48MP still image capture, and video recording at various resolutions. Videographers can choose from a maximum of 4K at 100 fps, 4K at 60 fps with the utilization of HDR, or 2.7K vertically oriented videos. The vertical option makes the Air 3 ideal for social media content creators who want to save on cropping. Speaking of post-processing, 10-bit D-Log M and 10-bit HLG can help speed editing and eliminate the need for color grading.

DJI Air 3 Drone Fly More Combo

Product Highlights:

Dual Wide-Angle & 3x Telephoto Cameras

4K /100, 4K /60 HDR or 2.7K Vertical Video

1/1.3" CMOS Sensors & up to 48MP Stills

10-bit D-Log M & 10-bit HLG Color Modes

Up to 46 Minutes of Flight Time

Omnidirectional APAS 5.0 Avoidance

O4 1080p/60 12.4-Mile Transmission

Multiple Pre-Programmed Flight Modes

Plan Routes in Advance with Waypoint

Smart RTH with Obstacle Avoidance

Ease of use is a hallmark of the Air series and Air 3 is no exception. The foldable design makes the drone compact, letting pilots take the DJI Air 3 almost anywhere, and deploy at a moment's notice. Various flight modes, such as FocusTrack, QuickShots, MasterShots, and Hyperlapse deliver pre-programmed creative flight maneuvers and tracking for professional results that are more easily achievable. Part of Hyperlapse is the Waypoint feature, which is new to the Air 3. This allows pilots to plot flight routes and camera actions, save them, and repeat them―a capability that opens up long-duration time lapse and even more complex aerial shots.

As with other Air releases, the Air 3 comes in different configurations along with a host of accessories that are available at launch for individual purchase. The configurations include a standard version with RC-N2 remote, a Fly More Combo with that same remote, and another Fly More Combo with an upgraded RC 2 remote, which features a built-in 5.5" display. The accessories in each Fly More Combo include additional intelligent flight batteries, propellers, a battery charging hub, and a shoulder bag. The individual accessories include some of the Fly More Combo items and more, such as a wide-angle lens, gimbal protector, set of ND filters, propeller guard, and drone holder. In any format, the Air 3 represents a significant leap forward in capabilities, while staying accessible to all skill levels.

Learn all about the DJI Air 3 Drone at B&H Explora

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 50 years.

From B&H's humble beginnings in 1973 as a mom-and-pop photo shop near New York's City Hall, to five decades later, the company has grown into the leading online and physical retailer supporting the creative community.

With 50 years of unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, B&H has become the trusted, go-to place for photo, video, audio, and other creative gear for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Learn more at the Bild Expo website Bild Expo 2023 and register for free admission. For information about B&H, visit B&H Photo.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

DJI Air 3 Drone incorporates dual cameras that feature wide-angle and 3x telephoto capabilities. An additional first is the inclusion of Waypoint, the flight routing feature that lets you plan, save, and repeat routes and camera movements. These features are joined by an extended 46-minute battery life, 12.4-mile O4 video. (PRNewswire)

B&H Photo Celebrates 50th Anniversary at Bild Expo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo