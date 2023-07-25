Calling all Cat Lovers: Fancy Feast to Host Fête du Feline, a Cat-Inspired Outdoor Feastival

The Two-Day Celebration Features Sips, Bites and Feline Festivities for International Cat Day

ST. LOUIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fancy Feast, the most popular brand of gourmet wet cat food in the U.S.¹, is taking its culinary-inspired approach to connecting with your cat to a whole new level with a first-of-its-kind celebration, "Fête du Feline by Fancy Feast," on International Cat Day. Building on the excitement and success of last summer's pop-up Italian trattoria, "Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast," the brand is returning to the foodie epicenter of New York City to give cat lovers an opportunity to try even more delightful bites – pâté included – inspired by the delectable range of Fancy Feast offerings.

Fancy Feast is hosting a first-of-its-kind cat-inspired outdoor feastival, “Fête du Feline by Fancy Feast,” a two-day event in Madison Square Park, August 7-8. (PRNewswire)

For two days in Madison Square Park on August 7 and 8, guests can indulge in cat food-inspired culinary experiences (for humans) and celebrate all things feline with hand-drawn pet portraits, custom engraved serving ware, insights from one of Purina's pet behaviorists and a coveted meet-and-greet with the iconic Fancy Feast cat.

The first evening features the Fête du Feline Grand Tasting, an intimate, ticketed experience headlined by a pâté tasting from Fancy Feast's in-house chef, Amanda Hassner, and culinary entrepreneur Andrew Rea, the self-taught foodie filmmaker behind the Babish Culinary Universe known for his recreations of famous foods from TV and film. Rea will recreate a human version of Fancy Feast Gems, a layered paté with a halo of gravy.

"Pâté is such a classic presentation in both fine dining and cat food," said Rea. "I recreate famous dishes every day, but taking on my cat Bucky's favorite food was a fun, new challenge for me."

In addition to the pâté tasting, Chef Hassner has created a variety of sips and bites to help showcase all the delicious ways Fancy Feast delights your cat, including a savory basil lemonade served "Fancy Feast-style," and a globally-inspired Panzanella with braised beef.

"In creating the menu for Fête du Feline, I wanted to play with all the things that make Fancy Feast so appealing to cats and bring those to life for cat lovers," said Hassner. "Serving food, whether to other people or our pets, is such an act of love, and I want humans to get a taste of the delight cats experience when eating."

Limited tickets for the Fête du Feline Grand Tasting, which takes place Aug 7 from 5:00 to 6:30pm ET, will open on July 31st at noon ET at FancyFeast.com/CatDay. Interested attendees can register free of charge for tickets for themselves and one guest. For any cat lovers who can't secure a spot for night one, the full, free experience will be open to the public on International Cat Day, August 8 from 11:00 a.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Cat lovers everywhere can join in the International Cat Day celebration on social media with a custom A/R experience that celebrates their love of cats, or they can bring a taste of Fête du Feline into their own kitchens by downloading recipes from the event.

To learn more about Fête du Feline by Fancy Feast, visit FancyFeast.com/CatDay.

¹2023 $ Share of Wet Cat in Combined Nielsen AOC + Pet Retail + ECOM + VET L52 weeks ending 1/7/23.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About International Cat Day

Custodianship of International Cat Day belongs to cat welfare charity International Cat Care. Since 1958 the group has challenged cruelty, ignorance and misunderstanding to affect positive change in the lives of cats. This year, International Cat Care is using the holiday to encourage people to play with their cats for five minutes daily.

During “Fête du Feline by Fancy Feast,” guests can indulge in cat food-inspired culinary experiences (for humans!) and celebrate all things cats, with custom cat portraits, personalized feline serving ware and a meet-and-greet with the Fancy Feast cat. (PRNewswire)

Limited tickets for the Fête du Feline Grand Tasting, which takes place Aug 7 from 5:00 to 6:30pm ET, will open on July 31st at noon ET. Interested attendees can register free of charge for tickets for themselves and one guest at fancyfeast.com/catday. (PRNewswire)

Fête du Feline by Fancy Feast (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purina