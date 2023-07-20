2nd & Charles is COMING SOON to Orem, UT

The pop-culture-savvy bookstore is opening its first Utah location, inviting customers to buy, sell, and trade all kinds of treasures.

OREM, Utah, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a place now in Orem where miles of books are surrounded by pure, boundless energy. Where shoppers find an enchanting journey through aisles of vinyl, video games, comic books, toys, autographed collectibles, rare finds, and so much more. A place where stories come to life, where impassioned super fans learn that their fandom has no limits.

A brand-new 2nd & Charles is opening this August on University Parkway in Orem, Utah. With this new addition to the neighborhood, pop culture enthusiasts can trade their used books, music, games, and pop culture collectibles for cold, hard cash or store credit.

Located next to Michael's in the Family Center shopping mall, Orem will be 2nd & Charles' most western location to date. A travel destination for hikers, climbers, and adventurers, Orem's eco-friendly culture is a compatible backdrop for 2nd & Charles. To those who also crave cool vibes and a magical shopping experience – this is your new happy place.

"We believe there is a need in the Orem market for a value-oriented book retailer. We love our first location in Utah, right in the heart of Orem. We have several more stores planned for Utah in the very near future," says Eric Bishop, Vice President of 2nd & Charles.

Come in, get lost, and find yourself at 2nd & Charles. The new store in Orem is located at 140 East University Parkway. The first day of operation will be Thursday, August 24th.

ABOUT 2ND & CHARLES

2nd & Charles is a unique retail concept specializing in an ever-changing inventory of new and used books, music, games, toys, collectibles, decor, accessories, and pop culture merchandise. Since its first store opened in Birmingham, AL, in 2010, 2nd & Charles has expanded to include more than 40 stores in 18 states—and counting.

A sister store to Books-A-Million, the nation's second largest book retailer, 2nd & Charles has established itself as a hip and fun-loving purveyor of passions catering to readers, gamers, and collectors of all ages. Through the store's buyback program, customers can sell their gently used merchandise in exchange for cash or store credit.

