Olympus Property Expands Multifamily Portfolio with Acquisition of Presidium Town Center in Jacksonville, FL

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property, a leading real estate investment and property management company, has completed the acquisition of Presidium Town Center, a best-in-class 370-unit multifamily property located in Jacksonville, FL. Developed in 2021, this Class A community offers one of the highest-quality living experiences in the heart of the Deerwood Park submarket.

Olympus Property Acquires Presidium Town Center in Jacksonville, FL (PRNewswire)

With over a decade of experience owning and managing properties in the region, including more than seven assets comprising 2,500 units, Olympus Property continues to solidify its position as a multifamily leader in the Jacksonville market with the acquisition of Presidium Town Center. Leveraging its deep local knowledge and expertise, Olympus is well-positioned to drive strong operational performance at Presidium Town Center. As a prominent player in the multifamily real estate industry, Olympus Property remains committed to providing residents with exceptional living experiences and delivering strong returns to investors. With extensive experience and a hands-on approach, Olympus currently owns and manages over 31,400 units across 14 states.

Nestled in the vibrant Southside submarket, renowned as one of Jacksonville's most coveted neighborhoods, Presidium Town Center offers residents convenient access to a wealth of amenities. The area stands as Jacksonville's premier live/work/play environment, boasting a central location and access to over 7.8 million square feet of retail space. Positioned at the heart of Deerwood Office Park, the region's largest employment hub, Presidium Town Center provides residents with unrivaled proximity to over 70,000 jobs, as well as esteemed institutions like the University of North Florida and St. Vincent's Medical Center. Jacksonville maintains its status as a thriving migration hub, consistently outpacing national growth for the past two decades. The city's population growth over the last 12 months positions it among the fastest-growing in the United States. This upward trajectory seems likely to continue, as Jacksonville recently earned the distinction of being ranked the third hottest job market in the nation by The Wall Street Journal.

"We welcome the addition of Presidium Town Center to our growing portfolio," comments Wade Madden, Chief Operating Officer at Olympus Property. "This acquisition aligns with our commitment to offering residents exceptional living experiences in prime locations. The unmatched access to employment centers, transportation, and entertainment make Presidium Town Center an ideal choice for individuals seeking a thriving community that combines convenience and quality living."

Presidium Town Center offers premier in-unit and community amenities in the Jacksonville market. Built in 2021, the community features contemporary design elements and high-quality finishes, such as expansive floor plan designs, smart home technology, plank wood-style flooring, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, quartz countertops, modern tile backsplashes, and full-size washer and dryers. Residents can enjoy impressive community amenities, including a zero-edge pool, rooftop lounging deck with a fireplace, ultramodern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor fireplaces.

Please direct all inquiries to Jeff Evans at 325-829-8844 and Jeff.Evans@OlympusProperty.com, or Braden Barr at 415-686-0232 and Braden.Barr@OlympusProperty.com.

For more information please visit: www.OlympusProperty.com.

Olympus Property Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Olympus Property) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olympus Property