Keystone Agency Partners Secures Spot in Top 50 on Prestigious Industry List

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Agency Partners (KAP), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, is pleased to announce it has been named to Business Insurance's Top 100 Insurance Brokers of U.S. Business for 2023. With a notable increase from its previous ranking of 56th to an impressive 46th position, KAP's achievement represents the most significant rank improvement among all reported US brokers, highlighting its exceptional growth within the industry.

The recognition of KAP's ranking highlights the strong appeal of its value proposition among independent insurance agencies. KAP's retained ownership model and comprehensive suite of industry-leading operational resources give agency owners the strategic expertise, support, and tools they need to grow their businesses, optimize operations, and succeed in their communities.

President Patrick Kinney expressed his enthusiasm about this recognition, stating, "Achieving the 46th position in the top insurance agencies in the country is a significant milestone for our organization. In just three years, our team has accomplished remarkable feats, and this is a testament to their hard work, professionalism, and expertise. We are motivated to continue our upward trajectory and seek more partnerships in the days to come."

Chief Acquisitions Officer Dan Girardi also shared his thoughts on KAP's accomplishment. "This improvement in rankings is a testament to our relentless pursuit of growth and strategic acquisitions. We are continuously expanding our network of high-performing agencies, enhancing our capabilities, and leveraging synergies to provide exceptional value to our partners. Our commitment to partnering with strong, acquisitive agencies is a driving force behind our success."

In the first half of 2023, KAP has already closed 18 deals including the addition of 4 Platform Partner agencies. KAP aims to sustain its rapid expansion while utilizing resources to enhance operational efficiency through technology and collaboration, ultimately delivering continued value for its partner agencies and their clients.

Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP provides best-in-class services and capital investment that unlocks potential and delivers outsized and profitable growth within its Platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

