VEHERE RECOGNIZED IN THE 2023 GARTNER® EMERGING TECH: TOP USE CASES FOR NETWORK DETECTION AND RESPONSE AND THE 2023 GARTNER EMERGING TECH: SECURITY--ADOPTION GROWTH INSIGHTS FOR NETWORK DETECTION AND RESPONSE REPORTS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a key player in the cybersecurity sector with unparalleled expertise in cyber network intelligence, is proud to be included under 'Example of NDR Vendors' in two 2023 Gartner reports, namely Emerging Tech: Top Use Cases for Network Detection and Response and Emerging Tech: Security — Adoption Growth Insights for Network Detection and Response.

As mentioned in one of the reports, "Based on user adoption, the network detection and response market is driven by three core use cases. To maximize revenue, product leaders should enhance capabilities and focus roadmap efforts on detection, incident response and response use cases."1

Vehere Network Detection and Response (NDR) is an AI-driven solution that ensures lossless packet monitoring, real-time threat detection, consumption of millions of IOCs & IOAs, and comprehensive network forensics.

Enterprise security programs have struggled to keep up with rapidly evolving threats using traditional network security tools. We believe that Vehere NDR closes this gap in identifying and responding to threats," said Mr. Praveen Jaiswal, Co-founder, Vehere. "Vehere's cutting-edge Network Detection & Response solution uniquely positions us among NDR vendors to provide security teams with complete visibility, detection, and investigation at the enterprise level."

1 Gartner, Emerging Tech: Top Use Cases for Network Detection and Response, 5 April 2023.

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Security — Adoption Growth Insights for Network Detection and Response, 4 April 2023.

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Vehere is a revolutionary cybersecurity company, boldly merging the realms of national security and enterprise security through a single, powerful platform. Established in 2006, Vehere is a global corporation with offices in prominent locations.

Sreya Sengupta

Email ID: sreya.sengupta@vehere.com

