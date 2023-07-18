RED CROSS ORGANIZING MOMENTUM CONTINUES ACROSS SOUTH CAROLINA

Workers in Charleston, Columbia, and Myrtle Beach Overwhelmingly Vote to Join Teamsters

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 50 mobile collections department workers at American Red Cross facilities in Charleston, Columbia, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 509. These workers join fixed collections technicians at Red Cross in Charleston who also voted to join Local 509 four weeks ago.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"Congratulations to these hard-working men and women on their massive statewide organizing victory," said Brian Clardy, President of Local 509 in West Columbia. "These victories are the second, third and fourth group of Red Cross workers that Local 509 has organized in the last month and the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth in the Carolinas since the beginning of the year. The Teamsters Union is elated that Red Cross workers across the nation are organizing with North America's strongest union and securing the job protections they deserve."

"I am thrilled to be a Teamster yet again," said Jamie Pietrondi, a mobile collections worker at American Red Cross' Myrtle Beach facility. "I used to be a Red Cross Teamster when I worked in North Carolina and got to experience the benefits of a Teamster contract – so I knew we needed to get a strong union contract down here in South Carolina. The benefits of this agreement will be lifechanging for my family and I."

In voting the join the Teamsters, these workers will join more than 1,800 other Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

"I voted to join the Teamsters because I knew that a union contract would result in progress for us. Red Cross workers can turn their despair into hope by securing a Teamster contract," said Yolanda Lewis, a mobile collections worker at American Red Cross' Columbia facility.

Teamsters Local 509 represents more than 5,000 working men and women in South Carolina. For more information, visit teamsterslocal509.org.

