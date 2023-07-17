Pico Union Project presents Jewels of Elul XXI: Inspirational writings from the likes of Mayor Karen Bass and Mayim Bialik, sharing stories of finding balance

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewels of Elul, the storied annual collection of inspirational writings founded by musician and community leader Craig Taubman, is pleased to present its most eclectic roster of contributors yet for the 21st edition.

From Archbishop José Gomez, the leader of the largest Archdiocese in the US, to Karen Bass, the first African American female mayor of LA, and from Larry Baer, CEO of the SF Giants, to Mayim Bialik, host of the hit television show Jeopardy, this group represents faiths, organizations, and populations from all walks of life.

Elul, the name for the month preceding the High Holy Days in the Jewish calendar, is a time to set intentions for the forthcoming year. These Jewels, written by outstanding individuals within communities large and small, share anecdotes about life, learning, and love through expression and compassion.

Past writers include Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, and Norman Lear. This year, the theme of finding balance will be the through-line between the dozens of contributing writers' pieces. The 21st collection will tell stories of how remarkable people make sense of the challenges in navigating esteemed careers, elaborate personal lives, and in many cases, rigorous creative and spiritual practices.

"Our world often seems upside down and out of control, so it was essential this year to present something that digs deep into peoples' actual lived experiences," explains Jewels creator Craig Taubman. "We asked this year's contributors to share stories of how they find balance in their lives. These days, we are constantly reminded of what divides us, so I find this project to be a very important reminder that there still are so many beautiful things that bond us together."

Proceeds from Jewels of Elul benefit the Pico Union Project. Located in one of LA's most diverse and economically challenged neighborhoods, the project provides the local community with free, fresh produce, music and art classes, mentoring, neighborhood beautification, and workforce development.

Jewels of Elul XXI will be available online, in print, and / or in the form of single, daily Jewels delivered to your email inbox.

Please visit https://www.jewelsofelul.com/

Featured Contributors:

Mayor Karen Bass

Governor J.B. Pritzker

Mayim Bialik

Rabbi David Wolpe

Dr. Demento

