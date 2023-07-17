Last Call for Dodge 'Last Call,' Drive Begins for Final Orders of HEMI®-powered 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger Muscle Cars

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The “Last Call” to order the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger in their current forms is heating up. Dodge brand is directing dealers to submit all orders for the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger by the end of July, meaning time is short for the Brotherhood of Muscle to locate and order a specific model of their choice. (PRNewswire)

Dodge brand is directing dealers to submit orders for 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger by end of July

Brotherhood of Muscle encouraged to act fast to locate and order a specific Dodge "Last Call" Challenger or Charger model of their choice

Enthusiasts can use Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage.com to find a vehicle ranging from entry-level SXT to a special-edition model, then contact a dealer to place an order

Production of 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger vehicles will end no later than December 31, 2023

In addition to Dodge Challenger and Charger, all-new 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T is set to help heat up dealerships this summer; Hornet R/T will arrive on dealer lots this month

2024 Dodge Hornet R/T represents Dodge brand's first electrified performance vehicle and is the most powerful compact utility vehicle in segment with 288 horsepower, 383 lb.-ft. torque

Dodge Hornet R/T offers 32 miles of all-electric range via a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, 77 MPGe and 360 miles of total range

For more information on Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and all-new Dodge Hornet, visit Dodge.com

For complete information on the Dodge Horsepower Locator, visit DodgeGarage.com

The "Last Call" to order the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger in their current HEMI®-engine-powered forms is heating up. Dodge brand is directing dealers to submit all orders for the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger by the end of July, meaning time is short for the Brotherhood of Muscle to locate and order a specific model of their choice.

The Dodge "Last Call" commemorates the end of the two iconic vehicles in their current forms. All 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque, and seven Dodge "Last Call" special-edition models were introduced to help celebrate the end of an era.

Enthusiasts can locate a Dodge "Last Call" model — ranging from the entry-level SXT to a special-edition model — through the Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage.com, then contact a dealer to place an order. The Dodge Horsepower Locator helps customers by providing information on vehicles still available for ordering through a dealer. The Horsepower Locator allows enthusiasts to easily search all Dodge dealerships by zip code, model, special-edition model and trim level for Dodge Challenger and Charger vehicle order availability.

Less than six months remain until the final vehicles roll off the line. Production of 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger vehicles will end no later than December 31, 2023.

"For enthusiasts looking to order a Dodge Challenger or Charger, especially a high-horsepower model, such as the Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat or a special-edition model, it's truly the last call for the 'Last Call,'" said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO - Stellantis. "As we transition to an exciting, electrified muscle car future, we're marking the end of an unforgettable era for Dodge, and time is running out for those who want to own a piece of it."

The first glimpse of that electrified future will help keep Dodge dealerships "buzzing" this summer. The all-new 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T is set to arrive in the U.S. this month, joining the Dodge Hornet GT on dealership lots. The Dodge Hornet R/T represents the first-ever performance electrified vehicle from Dodge and delivers the most powerful compact utility vehicle in the segment with 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque. The Dodge Hornet R/T offers 32 miles of all-electric range via a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, 77 MPGe and 360 miles of total range, as well as a class-exclusive, on-demand PowerShot feature that supplies a burst of 30 horsepower, resulting in a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.6 seconds.

For more information on the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and all-new Dodge Hornet, visit Dodge.com. For complete information on the Dodge Horsepower Locator, visit DodgeGarage.com.

2023 Dodge Charger/Challenger "Last Call" highlights

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 represents the seventh and final Dodge "Last Call" special-edition model, commemorating the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current HEMI-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023. Six Dodge "Last Call" models were previously introduced: the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost.

In addition to the seven "Last Call" special-edition models, Dodge is also celebrating its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors, B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green, plus one popular modern color, Destroyer Grey. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI engine under the hood, and all 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque.

