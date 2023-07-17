CSL Seqirus Begins Shipping Portfolio of Innovative Influenza Vaccines for the 2023/24 U.S. Season

CSL Seqirus is the only influenza vaccine manufacturer that offers differentiated vaccine options for individuals six months of age and older.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant drop in influenza immunization rates and high levels of influenza-related illness, underscoring that flu is an ongoing threat. 1,2

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual influenza vaccination for all eligible people aged six months and older, as a critical tool to help prevent flu and lessen the severity of influenza-related illness and potentially life-threatening associated complications.3

SUMMIT, N.J., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Seqirus, a business of CSL (ASX:CSL), today announced it has begun to ship its portfolio of innovative cell-based, adjuvanted and egg-based influenza vaccines across the U.S. in preparation for the 2023/24 influenza season. The company is positioned to supply over 55 million doses of influenza vaccines to healthcare providers across the U.S.

"Last season underscored the devastating impact flu can have, with over 300,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 19,000 flu-related deaths reported based on preliminary data through April 2023," said Dr. Gregg Sylvester, Chief Health Officer, CSL Seqirus.2 "This year in the Southern Hemisphere, we're already seeing high levels of influenza activity, especially in children, which has historically been a strong predictor of what's to come in the Northern Hemisphere.4,5 As we commence shipment to healthcare providers across the U.S., it's critical that we raise immunization rates this season to help protect as many people as possible from influenza and its potentially life-threatening complications."

CSL Seqirus is the only manufacturer to offer differentiated influenza vaccine options approved for use in individuals six months of age and older. This year's 2023/24 U.S. influenza season portfolio includes:

FLUCELVAX ® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine), the first and only cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine indicated for use in people six months and older. 6

FLUAD ® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine, Adjuvanted), the first and only adjuvanted quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine for adults 65 years and older, is preferentially recommended by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) over standard-dose influenza vaccines. 11,12

AFLURIA® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine), an egg-based, quadrivalent influenza vaccine approved for use in eligible people six months of age and older.15

The CDC recommends annual influenza vaccination for all eligible individuals, ages six months and older, as a critical tool to prevent and lessen the severity of disease.3 Annual influenza vaccination is especially important for people at a higher risk of developing serious influenza-related complications, including older adults, pregnant people and children younger than 5 years old.3,16 According to the CDC, most people who need only one dose of influenza vaccine for the season, should receive their vaccine in September or October.3 For children six months through 8 years of age, who require two vaccine doses, the CDC recommends they receive the first dose as soon as the vaccine is available, as early as July and August.3 For children of any age who need only one dose of flu vaccine or pregnant people in their third trimester, vaccination as early as July and August can also be considered. 3

"It's unfortunate that in a year when we saw an early onset and significant increase in influenza cases from the previous year, especially in children, vaccination rates in the U.S. and globally were so low," said Dave Ross, Vice President, North America Commercial Operations, CSL Seqirus. "Influenza vaccination is critical in reducing flu-related hospitalizations and overall burden of disease.17 At CSL Seqirus, we're committed to working with our public health partners to do what we can to help drive vaccination rates at least back up to pre-pandemic levels."

For additional information on influenza vaccine options for the upcoming flu season, visit flu360.com.

About Seasonal Influenza

Influenza is a common, contagious seasonal respiratory disease that may cause severe illness and life-threatening complications in some people.17 Influenza can lead to clinical symptoms varying from mild to moderate respiratory illness to severe complications, hospitalization and in some cases, death.17 Because transmission of influenza viruses to others may occur one day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick, the disease can be easily transmitted to others.17 Preliminary estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that during the 2022/23 influenza season, there were an estimated 300,000-650,000 influenza-related hospitalizations in the U.S.2 The CDC recommends annual vaccination for individuals aged 6 months and older, who do not have any contraindications.3 Since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that help protect against influenza virus infection, it is recommended that people get vaccinated before influenza begins spreading in their community.3 The CDC recommends that for most people who need only 1 dose of flu vaccine, vaccination should ideally happen in September or October.3

About CSL Seqirus

CSL Seqirus is part of CSL (ASX:CSL). As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, CSL Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. With state-of-the-art production facilities in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia, and leading R&D capabilities, CSL Seqirus utilizes egg, cell and adjuvant technologies to offer a broad portfolio of differentiated influenza vaccines in more than 20 countries around the world.

For more information about CSL Seqirus, visit CSLSeqirus.com.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL) (USOTC:CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses: CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.

For more information about CSL, visit www.CSL.com.

Intended Audience

This press release is issued from CSL Seqirus in Summit, New Jersey, USA and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved CSL Seqirus products may vary from country to country. Please consult your local regulatory authority on the approval status of CSL Seqirus products.

USA-CRP-23-0005

FLUAD® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine, Adjuvanted), FLUCELVAX® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine), and AFLURIA® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine)

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What are FLUAD® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine, Adjuvanted), FLUCELVAX® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine), and AFLURIA® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine)?

FLUAD QUADRIVALENT is a vaccine that helps protect people aged 65 years and older from the flu.

FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT is a vaccine that helps protect people aged 6 months and older from the flu.

AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT is a vaccine that helps protect people aged 6 months and older from the flu. Vaccination with any of these may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.

Who should not get FLUAD QUADRIVALENT, FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT, or AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT?

You should not get FLUAD QUADRIVALENT nor AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT if you have had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccine in the past, including egg protein, or a severe allergic reaction to a previous influenza vaccine.

You should not get FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT if you have had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccine.

Before receiving FLUAD QUADRIVALENT, FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT, or AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT, tell your healthcare provider about all medical conditions, including if you:

have ever had Guillain-Barré syndrome (severe muscle weakness) within six weeks after getting a flu vaccine. The decision to give any flu vaccine should be made by your healthcare provider, based on careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks.

have problems with your immune system or are taking certain medications that suppress your immune system, as these may reduce your immune response to the vaccine

have ever fainted when receiving a vaccine

What are common side effects possible with FLUAD QUADRIVALENT, FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT, and AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT?

pain, tenderness, redness, itching, bruising, swelling, and/or a raised hardened area where the vaccine was given

headache

overtiredness with low energy

muscle aches

feeling unwell (malaise)

Additional side effects in children include:

sleepiness

irritability

diarrhea

changes in eating habits

These are not all the possible side effects of FLUAD QUADRIVALENT, FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT, and AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT. You can ask your healthcare provider for more information.

What do I do if I have side effects?

Ask your healthcare provider for advice about any side effects that concern you.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact CSL Seqirus at 1-855-358-8966 or VAERS at 1-800-822-7967 and www.vaers.hhs.gov.

You are also encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1–800–FDA–1088.

Before receiving this vaccine, please see the full US Prescribing Information for FLUAD QUADRIVALENT, FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT, or AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT. The information provided here does not include all that is known about FLUAD QUADRIVALENT, FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT, or AFLURIA QUADRIVALENT. To learn more, talk with your healthcare provider.

FLUAD® QUADRIVALENT, FLUCELVAX® QUADRIVALENT, and AFLURIA® QUADRIVALENT are registered trademarks of Seqirus UK Limited or its affiliates.

MF59® is a registered trademark of Seqirus UK Limited or its affiliates.

