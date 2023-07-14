Council on Competitiveness Adds Dan Helfrich, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Chair and CEO, to Board as Business Vice Chair

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on Competitiveness (Council) announced Mr. Dan Helfrich, the Chair and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP, as its next Business Vice Chair, succeeding Ms. Janet Foutty. The announcement was made during the Council's 2023 Summer Meeting, which brings together its Board, Executive Committee, and Commissioners for its flagship initiative, the "National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers."

Dan Helfrich, Chair & CEO, Deloitte Consulting, LLP (PRNewswire)

"Dan is well positioned to be Vice Chair of the Council given his deep leadership experience in building a largescale organization that is exploring many of the issues at the heart of U.S. competitiveness," notes Council Chairman Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO, Bank of America. "Dan's work across the public and private sectors connects to the Council's priority to advance the next generation of partnerships to solve national challenges. I look forward to working with him."

And Deborah Wince-Smith, Council President and CEO adds: "Dan could not be a better choice to join the Council as we launch the next phase of our National Commission and start shaping an ambitious campaign of competitiveness conversations around the country to define what matters most for America and Americans. Dan will also build on a deep history of collaboration between the Council and Deloitte, and define with our Board and members, a powerful growth agenda for the United States."

Helfrich: Solving Today's Most Complex Issues – with a Focus on Transformation, Innovation, Diversity and Inclusion

Dan Helfrich is Chair and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP, where he leads a growing team of more than 85,000 professionals who help clients innovatively face today's more complex issues. A pioneer in purpose-driven leadership, Dan harnesses the collective, diversified power of his team to create lasting value for clients and society. He is an advocate for inclusive culture and continuous innovation and empowers his teams to challenge orthodoxies, collaborate across borders, and take a modern and nimble approach to problem-solving.

Prior to this role—in which he actively engages clients, business partners and market leaders on the evolving nature of the consulting profession, the future of work, and many other critical issues underpinning competitiveness—he led Deloitte's Government and Public Services team.

Dan is an active alum of Georgetown University, where he holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration. Outside of Deloitte, you might find Dan serving as the play-by-play announcer for the Georgetown Men's Soccer team or enjoying his hometown near Washington, D.C., with his wife, Kristie, and their four children.

"I've long believed, and seen firsthand, the greatness that comes from the private and public sectors working together, which is why I am honored to serve the Council and support their work to advance our country's economic growth," says Dan.

About the Council on Competitiveness

For nearly four decades, the Council on Competitiveness (Council) has championed a competitiveness agenda for the United States to attract investment and talent and spur the commercialization of new ideas. While the players may have changed since its founding in 1986, the mission remains as vital as ever—to enhance U.S. productivity and raise the standard of living for all Americans.

The members of the Council—CEOs, university presidents, labor leaders and national lab directors—represent a powerful, nonpartisan voice that sets aside politics and seeks results. By providing real-world perspective to policymakers, the Council's private sector network makes an impact on decision-making across a broad spectrum of issues—from the cutting-edge of science and technology, to the democratization of innovation, to the shift from energy weakness to strength that supports the growing renaissance in U.S. manufacturing. The Council firmly believes that with the right policies, the strengths and potential of the U.S. economy far outweigh the current challenges the nation faces on the path to higher growth and greater opportunity for all Americans.

