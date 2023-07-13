Here's the Scoop: Try Tillamook's® New Premium Ice Cream Flavors on National Ice Cream Day

America's fastest-growing family-sized ice cream brand adds three irresistible flavors – Neapolitan, Orange and Cream, and Campfire Peanut Butter Cup

TILLAMOOK, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your scoopers ready because Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) has added three new flavors to its line of extra creamy Premium Ice Cream – Neapolitan, Orange and Cream and Campfire Peanut Butter Cup.

Tillamook, America’s fastest-growing family-sized ice cream brand adds three irresistible flavors – Neapolitan, Orange and Cream, and Campfire Peanut Butter Cup. (PRNewswire)

What better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16 than with the newest of new scoops from Tillamook? Turns out, fans couldn't agree more. Tillamook continues to out-pace competitors to become the #3 most popular family-sized ice cream brand in the country in 2023.1

Dish 'em up, pile 'em on a cone, or spoon 'em straight from the carton, you can truly do no wrong with the new flavors, all available now. Here's the full scoop:

Neapolitan: We created our own version of the delicious trifecta staple, featuring three classic Tillamook flavors: Old Fashioned Vanilla, Oregon Strawberry (with chunks of real strawberry), and a new take on our Chocolate ice cream, now with an added chocolate ripple. Get ready for a whole lot of YUM.

Orange and Cream: It was love at first scoop. This nostalgic flavor is around for a limited time only, bringing together orange and sweet cream ice creams into one satisfying scoop reminiscent of the ol' 50/50 bars of your youth.

Campfire Peanut Butter Cup: Each bite of this limited-edition flavor will have you dreaming of summer camp outs under the stars. Indulge your senses with toasted marshmallow ice cream swirled with rich fudge and dotted with mini chocolatey peanut butter cups.

"When looking at our premium ice cream roster, we saw a flavor gap and knew just how to round it out by adding to our lineup of flavors. Research showed us that nostalgia is a key ice cream trend for 2023. Knowing consumers are looking for reimagined classics helped lead us to our new flavors, which we anticipate will leave folks hankering for one more bite," said Ian Moppert, Ice Cream Scientist, TCCA. "We can't wait for fans to taste our new limited-edition flavors while keeping an eye out for even more goodness this coming holiday season (spoiler alert!)."

The new ice cream flavor additions come during a period of rapid growth for TCCA's ice cream, which grew nearly 35% in 2022. In March, the Oregon-based dairy co-op expanded its footprint with the purchase of its first ice cream manufacturing plant outside of Oregon, in Decatur, Illinois to better serve eastern states and reach even more new fans.

"At Tillamook, we take great pride in doing things the right way. Our ice cream, like all our products, is made with the highest quality of ingredients, and you can really taste the difference," continues Moppert. "We make our ice cream with no shortcuts and it tastes better because it's made better. With more cream, every bite is smooth and dreamy."

Tillamook Ice Cream is available across the country at Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and many other grocery stores. Find it at a store near you at Tillamook.com/where-to-buy and learn more at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

1 In terms of absolute dollar sales change. Latest 52 weeks ending 05/21/2023 IRI POS.

Tillamook, America’s fastest-growing family-sized ice cream brand adds three irresistible flavors – Neapolitan, Orange and Cream, and Campfire Peanut Butter Cup. (PRNewswire)

Tillamook, America’s fastest-growing family-sized ice cream brand adds three irresistible flavors – Neapolitan, Orange and Cream, and Campfire Peanut Butter Cup. (PRNewswire)

Tillamook County Creamery Association (PRNewsfoto/Tillamook County Creamery Assoc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association