RÉMY MARTIN AND GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING GLOBAL SUPERSTAR USHER TEAM UP TO CELEBRATE NOTES OF LIFE, MUSIC AND COGNAC IN "LIFE IS A MELODY" CAMPAIGN

Rémy Martin & Usher Reunite with New Campaign Celebrating the Harmonious Blend of Music, Culture and Cognac Fine Champagne

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rémy Martin, Cognac Fine Champagne, and Grammy award-winning global superstar Usher team up to debut a new global campaign, "Life is a Melody." Featuring a track from Usher's highly anticipated new album, the campaign invites music and spirits enthusiasts alike to embark on a harmonious journey where the notes of Rémy Martin and the melodies of life intertwine in perfect harmony.

The campaign is inspired by the idea that a beautiful melody is created through the harmony of ideas, influences, encounters and experiences – the visuals and movements in "Life is a Melody" capture everyday elements reminiscent of music notes. Teasing fans with a preview of a new song, Comin' Home, from his highly-anticipated album, Usher takes center stage in the creative, sitting at the piano and enveloped in the embrace of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and XO bottles. Every element, from the captivating visuals to the curated soundscapes, showcases the deep connection between Rémy Martin, Usher and the world of music.

"As an artist, I've always drawn creative inspiration from different facets of life that are expressed through my music," says Usher. "I'm incredibly excited to continue my partnership with Rémy Martin, representing their exceptional cognac expressions of 1738 Accord Royal and now, for the first time Rémy Martin XO, sharing an exclusive preview of my new music in a campaign that captures the breadth and endless possibilities of beautiful composition and marvelous melody."

Alongside Usher, the campaign brings together exceptional creative talents including Director Fleur Fortune, Chief Strategist Partner Aakomon Jones and Choreographer Cathy Ematchoua. With their expertise, these creatives contribute to the symphony of artistic expression, infusing the campaign with fresh energy and elevating the concept that every note, every pour, and every bottle is about more than just taste, it is the culmination of history, place, and people converging to create something truly remarkable.

"Through this partnership, we continue to draw inspiration from music as a timeless source," said Jean-Philippe Hecquet, Chief Executive Officer of the House of Rémy Martin. "The 'Life is a Melody' campaign, in collaboration with Usher, embodies the artistic synergy between Cognac, music, and life itself. This harmony is reflected in the diverse range of tasting notes that blend together to create refined expressions"

"The 'Life is a Melody' campaign embodies the fusion of Rémy Martin's exquisite cognac, the enchantment of music, and the art of roller skating," says Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President of Luxury Brands at Rémy Cointreau Americas. "This campaign, and the introduction of the Rémy Après Skate and cocktail experience underscores our timeless dedication to the culture of music and to our consumers who value exceptional experiences and the unparalleled craftsmanship of Rémy Martin."

As an extension of the campaign, Rémy Martin and Usher will embark on a nationwide tour across the US that embraces Usher's deep connection to skate culture. With its roots intertwined in Usher's love for music and the vibrant skate communities, the "4 on the Floor" pop-up skate experiences will come to life in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Atlanta. Each skating experience will be accompanied by an immersive Rémy Après Skate speakeasy for a noteworthy cocktail experience, featuring a selection of specialty cocktails where Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and XO take center stage, including the UR Way, which spotlights Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal in a fresh, light and refreshing way and a trio of Rémy XO Old Fashion variations that each feature a spicy, fruity and bitter profile.

To showcase the campaign, Rémy Martin will also unveil a captivating out-of-home (OOH) experience in New York and Chicago. The innovative experience will immerse passersby in a sensory feat of sights through projection mural mapping, transporting them into a world where music and cognac harmoniously converge. Music notes, the heart of the campaign, take center stage in this OOH concept, captivating passersby with a visual experience that brings the harmony of music and cognac to vibrant life. The murals will be live in NYC from July 24 - August 20, 2023 and in Chicago from September 18 - October 22, 2023.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet®, Rémy Martin® 1738 Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN 1738 ACCORD ROYAL

Born from the cask and named after a royal approval, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal is a truly distinctive cognac. Its exceptional smoothness and rounded oakiness starts with the toasting of the casks, before the eaux–de–vie even begin to mature. This unique aromatic profile is then revealed through a rigorous selection of eaux–de–vie. Recognized for its outstanding quality year after year in international competitions, including winning The Cognac Masters 2023 gold medal, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal celebrates true depth of character and the sheer indulgence of sharing good moments.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN XO

Rémy Martin XO, which was named Cognac of the Year 2022 by USA Spirits Ratings, is the signature of our Cellar Master who with his expertise blends hundreds of eaux-de-vie. An opulent, radiant blend of eaux-de-vie sourced in Petite and Grande Champagne. Exceptionally smooth and full-bodied, it reveals its aromas progressively, starting with plum, mature fig and candied orange, opening on spicy notes with a hint of nutmeg and freshly crushed hazelnuts and finishing on gourmet notes of roasted cocoa beans, honey and ginger. It is the icon of Rémy Martin, the reference of the House, the Cognac par excellence for excellent moments.

ABOUT USHER

Usher has changed music, culture, and countless lives. Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC's The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation since 1999. A true outlier, he was equally at home on the stage of his blockbuster 2021 Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama's Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities. The multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and proud Atlanta resident inspires change yet again in 2023 and beyond.

